Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton reportedly test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The news, which comes a day after running back John Kelly reportedly tested positive, was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

The good news is that because both players are reportedly vaccinated, they need two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play on Sunday. It will be tight, but as long as one (or hopefully both) have two negative tests by Saturday, they can be activated off the COVID-19 reserve list in time for the game.

With Chubb and Felton currently sidelined, and Kareem Hunt on injured reserve, the only healthy running back on the roster at the moment is D’Ernest Johnson, who filled in nicely against the Denver Broncos in Week 7 as he ran for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Because Johnson is reportedly vaccinated, even if he is deemed a high-risk, close contact to Chubb, Felton or Kelly, which seems at least a possibility given that they are in the same meetings with their position group, he will not have to go into quarantine for five days.

This is certainly not the type of news the Browns wanted to hear as they prepare for an important game with the Patriots, who are currently tied with the Browns in the AFC playoff standings at 5-4.

Chubb is coming off another big game after returning from the injured reserve list two games ago and he ran for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is currently third in the league with 721 rushing yards, has a team-high six rushing touchdowns, and is second in the league with an average of six yards per carry.