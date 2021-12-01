Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|60
|100%
|18-of-37 (48.6%) for 247 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 2 rushes, 4 yards.
- Even with all of the Browns’ mistakes against Baltimore, it’s frustrating to know that the plays were there to be made, such as when Baker Mayfield would’ve had Kareem Hunt open for a possible touchdown on a screen pass, but fumbled instead. Mistakes happen, but they are piling up too often compared to the clutch plays.
- I don’t think Mayfield played a terrible game. His receivers certainly did him no favors. This is a game where everyone needed to be better on offense, including Mayfield, who is still dealing with injuries.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|30
|50%
|8 carries, 16 yards (2.0 YPC). 2 catches, 23 yards (4 targets).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|23
|38%
|7 carries, 20 yards (2.9 YPC). 0 catches (1 target).
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|6
|10%
|No stats registered.
- I don’t know if I remember a game in which Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both available, yet both non-factors. It seemed like the offense could’ve had success just running the backs to the flat and throwing them the ball; it’s an element of the offense they didn’t go to enough.
- Also, Demetric Felton saw one play, where he dropped a third down pass. Why isn’t that Hunt in there? Also, D’Ernest Johnson was in the game on the final drive instead of Hunt — why?
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|56
|93%
|6 catches, 111 yards (10 targets). 1 fumble.
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|45
|75%
|2 catches, 10 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Jamarcus Bradley
|21
|35%
|2 catches, 18 yards (2 targets).
|WR
|JoJo Natson
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|Demetric Felton
|1
|2%
|0 catches (1 target).
-
Jarvis Landry had his best game of the season statistically as far as receiving yards go. He also couldn’t haul in a back shoulder pass on the final drive. The big negative play came when he fumbled after taking a snap from quarterback. He’s had an incredible success rate taking snaps, and this is the first time it didn’t result in a big play I think. Very unfortunate timing to say the least.
-
Donovan Peoples-Jones dropped a pass on the first drive that contributed to the Browns not getting points on the board.
-
Rashard Higgins was a healthy scratch in favor of Jamarcus Bradley. Meh.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|54
|90%
|0 catches (3 targets).
|TE
|David Njoku
|43
|72%
|3 catches, 35 yards (5 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|16
|27%
|3 catches, 50 yards (3 targets).
-
Austin Hooper didn’t record a single catch.
-
David Njoku made a nice snag for a touchdown. I’m glad he was being utilized, but on the same note, it’s not a great sign for our receiving corps when the Ravens were treating him as our biggest threat besides Jarvis Landry.
-
Harrison Bryant was having a pretty nice game, but left with an ankle injury after catching a 41-yard pass in the second half.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|JC Tretter
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|60
|100%
|
|OL
|Blake Hance
|50
|83%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|10
|17%
|
|OL
|Michael Dunn
|3
|5%
|
- Bold prediction that we’ll never know in hindsight: if Jack Conklin played the whole game, Cleveland wins. Sadly, Conklin is lost for the season, and we’re right back to Blake Hance. Conklin has had terrible luck this year.
- Per PFF, Wyatt Teller allowed three pressures, and Jedrick Wills and Hance combined to allow four pressures. Joel Bitonio graded to an 89.5, the highest among offensive players against Baltimore.
Loading comments...