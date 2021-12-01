Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|60
|74%
|2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|54
|67%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Malik McDowell
|54
|67%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|42
|52%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Malik Jackson
|42
|52%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|DL
|Takk McKinley
|40
|49%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
|DL
|Sheldon Day
|22
|27%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Porter Gustin
|17
|21%
|1 assist (1 combined).
- Even though Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded defensive lineman by PFF, he didn’t crack a 70 grade even. PFF says that he and Clowney had five total pressures, but most of the pressures were not early in the play. I felt Clowney’s frustration regarding how often Lamar Jackson was able to escape from him.
-
Takk McKinkley returned and played half of the game.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|68
|84%
|8 tackles, 4 assists (12 combined).
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|68
|84%
|6 tackles, 7 assists (13 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|27
|33%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined).
|LB
|Malcolm Smith
|9
|11%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|LB
|Mack Wilson
|4
|5%
|No stats registered.
- At last, we’re back to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah playing significant snaps, and he shined in the spotlight. His fast pursuit and solid finishing ability was on display in prime time, and JOK graded out to an impressive 88.1, the second-highest on defense.
-
Anthony Walker had 12 combined tackles. Between he and JOK, they had 25 tackles.
-
Mack Wilson only played 4 snaps.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|79
|98%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|77
|95%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|14
|17%
|No stats registered.
|CB
|Troy Hill
|14
|17%
|1 assist (1 combined).
- It was another solid day for Denzel Ward, who is playing at a high level at the right time. He notched an interception again.
- Rookie Greg Newsome graded out to a 77.1, the fourth-highest among Browns defenders.
-
Troy Hill returned, but only played 14 snaps.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|John Johnson
|81
|100%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|74
|91%
|12 tackles, 2 assists (14 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|S
|Grant Delpit
|44
|54%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
- How crazy is it that each of the Browns’ safeties had an interception (and we lost)? It reminds me of when our linebackers had three interceptions against Peyton Manning in a season opener, but we lost a low-scoring game.
-
Grant Delpit was the Browns’ highest-graded defender by PFF, grading out to a 91.5. John Johnson wasn’t far behind him, grading out to a 77.8.
-
Ronnie Harrison led the Browns in tackles with 14 and had an interception, but PFF had him graded as the team’s lowest-graded defensive back after allowing 74 yards in coverage.
