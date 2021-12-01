 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 12

The defense had four interceptions, but it wasn’t enough.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
NFL: NOV 28 Browns at Ravens Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 60 74% 2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QH.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 54 67% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Malik McDowell 54 67% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 42 52% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Malik Jackson 42 52% 2 assists (2 combined).
DL Takk McKinley 40 49% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
DL Sheldon Day 22 27% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Porter Gustin 17 21% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • Even though Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded defensive lineman by PFF, he didn’t crack a 70 grade even. PFF says that he and Clowney had five total pressures, but most of the pressures were not early in the play. I felt Clowney’s frustration regarding how often Lamar Jackson was able to escape from him.
  • Takk McKinkley returned and played half of the game.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Anthony Walker 68 84% 8 tackles, 4 assists (12 combined).
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 68 84% 6 tackles, 7 assists (13 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
LB Sione Takitaki 27 33% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined).
LB Malcolm Smith 9 11% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
LB Mack Wilson 4 5% No stats registered.
  • At last, we’re back to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah playing significant snaps, and he shined in the spotlight. His fast pursuit and solid finishing ability was on display in prime time, and JOK graded out to an impressive 88.1, the second-highest on defense.
  • Anthony Walker had 12 combined tackles. Between he and JOK, they had 25 tackles.
  • Mack Wilson only played 4 snaps.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 79 98% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
CB Greg Newsome 77 95% 3 tackles (3 combined).
CB Greedy Williams 14 17% No stats registered.
CB Troy Hill 14 17% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • It was another solid day for Denzel Ward, who is playing at a high level at the right time. He notched an interception again.
  • Rookie Greg Newsome graded out to a 77.1, the fourth-highest among Browns defenders.
  • Troy Hill returned, but only played 14 snaps.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 81 100% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
S Ronnie Harrison 74 91% 12 tackles, 2 assists (14 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
S Grant Delpit 44 54% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
  • How crazy is it that each of the Browns’ safeties had an interception (and we lost)? It reminds me of when our linebackers had three interceptions against Peyton Manning in a season opener, but we lost a low-scoring game.
  • Grant Delpit was the Browns’ highest-graded defender by PFF, grading out to a 91.5. John Johnson wasn’t far behind him, grading out to a 77.8.
  • Ronnie Harrison led the Browns in tackles with 14 and had an interception, but PFF had him graded as the team’s lowest-graded defensive back after allowing 74 yards in coverage.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...