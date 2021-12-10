Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome II for game against the Ravens

The Cleveland Browns secondary took a hit on Friday when cornerback Greg Newsome II was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Newsome suffered a concussion on the final play of Friday’s practice and was later ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

The latest injury news and updates on both sides of the ball — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2021

Newsome is the latest starter to be added to the list of players who will miss the game, joining tight end Harrison Bryant, who is out with a high ankle sprain, and tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker and punter Jamie Gillan, who are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition, rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz will miss his third consecutive game with a concussion.

Defensive tackles Malik Jackson ad Jordan Elliott, who are both dealing with knee injuries, and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

With Newsome out, Greedy Williams should get the start at cornerback opposite Denzel Ward. The Browns promoted tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad earlier in the week to compensate for the loss of Njoku and Bryant. On Friday, Cleveland signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to fill in for Gillan, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods will chose from veteran Malcolm Smith or possibly rookie Jacob Phillips, who was just designated to return from injured reserve this week, to take Walker’s snaps.