Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/12/21)

- Baker Mayfield & Co. are back after the bye week, and I’m nervous (Terry Pluto) - The Browns are 6-6 after the bye week. They started 3-1, and they are 3-5 since. They have a 1-2 record in the AFC North. All this has me talking to myself.
- 12 questions for Myles Garrett, who is hoping to see a repeat performance from Cleveland’s defense (clevelandbrowns.com) - Myles Garrett is on the doorstep of some Browns history and is hoping he’ll be able to reach it Sunday against the Ravens. Garrett needs just one sack — a half-sack would do, too — to set the Browns’ single-season sack record. He’s been chasing it and coming oh so close to it ever since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017. Reggie Camp’s record has stood for 37 years, but it’s never been in more danger of being surpassed.
- Browns activate linebacker Jacob Phillips from injured reserve for Ravens rematch (Beacon Journal) - Jacob Phillips recently returned to the practice field about a month earlier than he expected. Now he’s cleared to play in a game.
- Strength vs. strength or weakness vs. weakness, Kevin Stefanski faces key decision on how to attack Ravens (Browns Zone) - Coach and play caller Kevin Stefanski has a choice to make this week that could go a long way in deciding if the Browns remain in playoff contention. Will he be true to the team’s identity as a running offense, trusting his line and backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to be better Sunday in the rematch vs. Baltimore’s top-ranked run defense? Or will he try to attack Baltimore’s 31st-ranked pass defense that lost No. 1 cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season last week with a torn pectoral?
NFL:
- Tension boiling over between coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars players, staff amid 2-10 start (NFL.com) - Months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches in recent weeks, sources say, renewing questions in league circles about whether Meyer’s stay in Jacksonville could end after just one tumultuous season.
- For Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson, struggling passing game should be a wake-up call (Baltimore Sun) - There are two to three turning points during every NFL season, and the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday might have been one of them. The Ravens have spent this week talking about improving their passing game but didn’t point fingers at anyone in particular. That’s probably because there is enough blame to go around, from offensive coordinator Greg Roman to quarterback Lamar Jackson to poor pass blocking to disgruntled receivers.
- Titans coach Mike Vrabel runs out of interview after questions about new LB Zach Cunningham (Yahoo! Sports) - Mike Vrabel is not ready to talk about Zach Cunningham. At least, not yet. The Tennessee Titans coach stormed out of a meeting with reporters on Friday after just 90 seconds after he was asked about Cunningham — who the Titans claimed off waivers on Thursday.
- Breaking down the future of five NFL coaches on the hot seat (The Ringer) - What should the Panthers do with Matt Rhule? What will the Giants decide about Joe Judge? And has Matt Nagy finally come to the end of the road in Chicago?
