Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at home against the Baltimore Ravens. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Ravens vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
