Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/13/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Garrett Backs Up Words, Browns Hang On To Beat Ravens 24-22” (AP) - “Displeased with an overall lack of focus during practice last week, Cleveland’s star defensive end spoke up and challenged his teammates, urging them to do more, pushing them to be better.”
- “Browns optimistic about Kareem Hunt’s health after he left Sunday” (ABJ) - “Stefanski and Browns players were optimistic about the health of star running back Kareem Hunt after Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.”
- “NFL Week 14 Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 24, Baltimore Ravens 22” (PFF) - “The former No. 1 overall pick excelled in the play-action game, completing six of his 10 attempts for 52 yards, including each of his two touchdowns and one of his two big-time throws.”
- “What Baker Mayfield likely meant in Kurt Warner interview by ‘a lot of internal’ noise that’s been ‘tricky’ this season” (cleveland.com) - “For starters, there’s been a disconnect all season between Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski in terms of playcalling.”
- “Browns escape with win, still have chance to walk away with AFC North title” (BrownsZone) - “The Browns somehow won a football game Sunday without scoring a single point in the last 30 minutes and 49 seconds of the game. Kids: Don’t try this at home.”
- “Jedrick Wills Lashes Out at Fans Booing on Instagram” (Browns Digest) - “Jedrick Wills vented how he felt about it, which has been going on far more than just this game, using strong language that might not be appropriate for everyone.”
- “By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett make some Browns history in a big win” (Browns.com) - “We’re breaking down the most important numbers after the Browns’ 24-22 win against the Ravens on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.”
- “Ravens vs. Browns Week 14 Highlights” (YouTube) - “The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns during Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.”
