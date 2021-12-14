Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/14/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Kareem Hunt, Troy Hill unlikely to play against the Raiders; 3 on Covid list, 2 in concussion protocol” (OBR) - “The Cleveland Browns were able to escape with a 24-22 big win over the Ravens, despite missing some key players.”
- “Kevin Stefanski ‘not sure exactly’ what Baker Mayfield is referring to when he cites ‘internal things’” (PFT) - “At 7-6, the Browns aren’t as good as they were expected to be. And there are issues within the building that need to be resolved.”
- “Daryl Ruiter on possible trust issues with Stefanski and Baker: It’s hard to argue that it isn’t” (92.3 The Fan) - “Daryl Ruiter with reaction to the Browns 24-22 win over the Ravens. Why are there possible trust issues with Baker and Stefanski in regards to playcalling?”
- “Joe Woods Stayed True to Himself Against Ravens, Defense Shined in Pivotal Victory” (Browns Digest) - “Despite playing twice in three weeks, the Browns defense remained steadfast in their approach and the Baltimore Ravens had trouble finding ways to beat it.”
- “Browns’ Harrowing Escape Keeps Playoff Push From Derailing” (AP) - “No need to appease a fickle segment of their fanbase, which demands their quarterback and coach be perfect while forgetting 0-16 wasn’t so long ago.”
- “Breaking down the AFC playoff chase and how the Browns stack up” (BrownsZone) - “The Browns beat the Ravens 24-22 on Sunday. They’re 7-6 overall, 2-2 in the AFC North. Only four weeks remain in the regular season.”
- “Baker and Emily Mayfield host annual ‘Passing the Joy’ at Elyria Boys & Girls Club” (WKYC) - “Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife and 3News contributor Emily Mayfield, are hosting their annual ‘Passing the Joy’ event on Monday.”
