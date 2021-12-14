Browns open as 6-point favorites against the Raiders

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 6-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 15 match-up, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 42.

The Browns (7-6) are coming off of a big 24-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and are potentially one week away from being in first place in the AFC North. It would be an incredible change in momentum after things looked gloomy prior to the team’s bye week. In their re-match against Baltimore, the Browns got off to a hot 24-6 lead at the half, but were shut out in the second half. Baltimore recovered a late onside kick that had Browns fans clutching their heart, but the defense came through with a stop.

The Raiders (6-7) are coming off of a 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas began the season at 3-0 with a lot of hype, and were 5-2 at their bye. However, they have lost 5 of their last 6 games, with three of those losses coming in blowout fashion. Their defense has taken a hit, and the offensive efficiency early in games hasn’t been there. With that said, they still have a threatening offense that can catch fire any week.

Can the Browns take advantage of back-to-back home games after their bye, before having to take on the Packers on Christmas Day?

