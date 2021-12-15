Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 14

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|63
|97%
|22-of-32 (68.8%) for 190 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT. 6 rushes, 14 yards.
|QB
|Case Keenum
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
- We’re a tad late getting to these snap count reviews from last week’s big win over the Ravens. Our minds have shifted dramatically since that game, in light of the COVID-19 situation, but we’ll still reflect on last week’s game.
-
Baker Mayfield got off to a great start to the game, efficiently completing passes. In a flash, it changed: he tried to hit Jarvis Landry up the right sideline, but the two had a miscommunication and Mayfield was picked off. Later in the game, Mayfield tried to force a pass that was deflected, and dropped twice by a defensive back.
- The final stat line only shows 6 rushes for 14 yards for Mayfield, but he ran for a couple of first downs to move the chains on third downs. Those are huge plays and an asset Mayfield can provide. An area that Cleveland needs to get 1000x better at, though, is the receivers finding ways to slip open while Mayfield is on the run. Mayfield received a grade of 80.2 from PFF.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|43
|66%
|17 carries, 59 yards (3.5 YPC). 3 catches, 6 yards (4 targets).
|RB
|Andy Janovich
|16
|25%
|1 catch, 3 yards (1 target).
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|14
|22%
|4 carries, 22 yards (5.5 YPC). 1 catch, 7 yards (1 target).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|13
|20%
|2 carries, 5 yards (2.5 YPC). 2 catches, 13 yards (2 targets).
- It’s been a long time since we’ve seen two lackluster games from Nick Chubb. Don’t get me wrong, he was still making a few nice runs and fared better than his previous outing against Baltimore, but he didn’t seem to be confidently hitting the hole.
-
Kareem Hunt departed the game with an ankle injury before he could even get going. D’Ernest Johnson had a couple of nice runs to the outside.
-
Andy Janovich had a rare catch.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|60
|92%
|5 catches, 90 yards (7 targets).
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|54
|83%
|5 catches, 41 yards (8 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|24
|37%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|Demetric Felton
|6
|9%
|No stats registered.
|WR
|JoJo Natson
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
- It took 14 weeks for Jarvis Landry to catch his first touchdown pass of the season.
-
Donovan Peoples-Jones hasn’t been getting the best separation and seems to be getting pinned to the outside a bit. However, he came up with a Houdini-like sideline grab, somehow keeping his feet in bounds. He led the team with 5 catches for 90 yards. Peoples-Jones graded to an 80.6 by PFF.
-
Rashard Higgins played 37% of the snaps, but was not targeted. The ball didn’t go the direction of Demetric Felton either.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|65
|100%
|5 catches, 30 yards (7 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Miller Forristall
|10
|15%
|No stats registered.
- After dropping the first pass of the game, Austin Hooper had a solid game after that. The yardage wasn’t big, but the completions helped set Cleveland up with more manageable conversion situations.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|65
|100%
|
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|65
|100%
|
|OL
|JC Tretter
|65
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|65
|100%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|65
|100%
|
|OL
|Blake Hance
|18
|28%
|
|OL
|Michael Dunn
|1
|2%
|
- Joel Bitonio was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive player with a grade of 91.8.
- Per PFF, “Cleveland’s offensive line was up and down in their performance Sunday, struggling in the run game yet thriving in pass protection. Starting center J.C. Tretter continues to play at an extremely high level, finishing as the only Cleveland offensive lineman to keep a completely clean slate in pass protection.”
- PFF said James Hudson, in 35 pass blocking snaps, only allowed 2 quarterback pressures and 0 sacks.
