Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 14

The defensive line pursued Baltimore’s quarterbacks.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: DEC 12 Ravens at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Jadeveon Clowney 58 78% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Myles Garrett 57 77% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD.
DL Malik Jackson 39 53% No stats registered.
DL Malik McDowell 38 51% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Takk McKinley 34 46% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 sack, 3 QH, 1 FF.
DL Jordan Elliott 31 42% No stats registered.
DL Sheldon Day 29 39% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Ifeadi Odenigbo 12 16% 1 FR.
  • The Browns’ defensive line may have missed Huntley a few times, but overall, they had a big impact on the game. Myles Garrett was the highest-graded defensive player of the game with a grade of 89.7 from PFF. His sack, forced fumble, and recovery for a touchdown was a sight to see. I remember a few years back, he was robbed of his first touchdown due to either a penalty or replay review, I forget.
  • Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley combined for 2.5 sacks and 9 pressures.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 72 97% 5 tackles (5 combined). 1 QH.
LB Malcolm Smith 38 51% 2 assists (2 combined).
LB Jacob Phillips 28 38% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 6 8% No stats registered.
  • I love JOK. He played almost every snap, and the speed he had early on to chase down Lamar Jackson was impressive. The side effect was unfortunate that Jackson suffered an injury, but to see someone actually close on him rather than letting him escape? I love it.
  • Malcolm Smith filled in for Anthony Walker, playing half the game as second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips saw a bigger load than I anticipated (38% of the snaps).

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 74 100% 5 tackles (5 combined).
CB Greedy Williams 74 100% 6 tackles (6 combined).
CB Troy Hill 63 85% 5 tackles, 2 assists (7 combined). 3 TFL.
  • Denzel Ward came up with two big hits in the game, the latter of which was the most important of the game to force a fourth down stop and seal the victory for Cleveland.
  • Greedy Williams’ depth has proven to be valuable this year, as he stepped in and started for Greg Newsome (concussion).

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S John Johnson 74 100% 6 tackles, 1 assist (7 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
S Grant Delpit 74 100% 11 tackles (11 combined), 1 QH. 1 2-point conversion INT.
S M.J. Stewart 14 19% 2 tackles (2 combined).
  • John Johnson was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender, receiving a grade of 73.2 from PFF.
  • Grant Delpit led the Browns with 11 tackles as he started for Ronnie Harrison. Delpit also picked off a 2-point conversion, which was another big play at the time that kept it a two-score game.
  • M.J. Stewart played the role of the third safety.

