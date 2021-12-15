Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/15/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Eight Browns on Covid-19 list, including 4 offensive starters in Landry, Teller, Wills and Hooper” (OBR) - “The Cleveland Browns started the short week of preparation for Saturday’s game with the Raiders with bad news.”
- “Breaking down the areas most affected by the rash of positive COVID tests” (BrownsZone) - “Saturday afternoon is days away and a lot can happen before the Browns and Raiders take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 4:30 kickoff.”
- “What do Browns’ new COVID-19 cases potentially mean for the pass game?” (cleveland.com) - “The Browns’ targets in the pass game could look a lot different come Saturday’s AFC showdown with the Raiders.”
- “‘We’re reaching the height of our abilities’: Surging defense fueling Browns playoff push” (ESPN) - “Even after the Baltimore Ravens recovered the onside kick late in the fourth quarter, Baker Mayfield said he ‘truly wasn’t worried.’”
- “Jadeveon Clowney treats 25 kids from Passages with fulfilling, joy-filled Meijer shopping spree” (Browns.com) - “Jadeveon Clowney walked through the toy aisle at Meijer with a few kids by his side and watched as their eyes lit up with excitement.”
- “What the Ravens-Browns game taught us about two-point conversions” (PFF) - “So, with all of that in mind, let’s go through a few reasons why the Ravens made the correct choice, both from a mathematical and a common-sense standpoint.”
