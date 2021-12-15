What does the Browns’ depth chart look like with all the COVID players out?

The news has not been good for the Cleveland Browns this week with respect to players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19. We’ve heard about all the players impacted, but it might be hard to keep track of what the Browns’ depth chart looks like of the players remaining. As of Wednesday afternoon, this is what the Browns’ depth chart could potentially look like for Sunday:

NOTE: I did take the liberty of putting TE David Njoku and LB Anthony Walker on the depth chart, even though they are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since they were on the list last week, the hope is that they won’t miss a second game.

Cleveland Browns Depth Chart OFFENSE QB Case Keenum Nick Mullens RB Nick Chubb D'Ernest Johnson John Kelly FB Andy Janovich Johnny Stanton WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Ja'Marcus Bradley Alexander Hollins WR Rashard Higgins Demetric Felton TE David Njoku* Harrison Bryant Miller Forristall LT Blake Hance Alex Taylor LG Joel Bitonio C JC Tretter Nick Harris RG Michael Dunn Hjalte Froholdt RT James Hudson III Elijah Nkansah DEFENSE DE Myles Garrett Porter Gustin Curtis Weaver DT Malik Jackson Jordan Elliott DT Sheldon Day Tommy Togiai DE Jadeveon Clowney Joe Jackson WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Mack Wilson Tony Fields MIKE Anthony Walker* Jacob Phillips Elijah Lee SAM Sione Takitaki Malcolm Smith CB Denzel Ward A.J. Green CB Greedy Williams Herb Miller SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. M.J. Stewart Jovante Moffatt FS Grant Delpit Richard LeCounte III SPECIAL TEAMS P Dustin Colquitt K Chase McLaughlin H Dustin Colquitt LS Charley Hughlett KR Demetric Felton PR Demetric Felton

We will update this list as more COVID- or injury-related news comes along. At the moment, here are some notes for each position: