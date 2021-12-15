 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What does the Browns’ depth chart look like with all the COVID players out?

A lot of positions have been impacted.

By Chris Pokorny
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The news has not been good for the Cleveland Browns this week with respect to players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19. We’ve heard about all the players impacted, but it might be hard to keep track of what the Browns’ depth chart looks like of the players remaining. As of Wednesday afternoon, this is what the Browns’ depth chart could potentially look like for Sunday:

NOTE: I did take the liberty of putting TE David Njoku and LB Anthony Walker on the depth chart, even though they are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since they were on the list last week, the hope is that they won’t miss a second game.

Cleveland Browns Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB Case Keenum Nick Mullens
RB Nick Chubb D'Ernest Johnson John Kelly
FB Andy Janovich Johnny Stanton
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Ja'Marcus Bradley Alexander Hollins
WR Rashard Higgins Demetric Felton
TE David Njoku* Harrison Bryant Miller Forristall
LT Blake Hance Alex Taylor
LG Joel Bitonio
C JC Tretter Nick Harris
RG Michael Dunn Hjalte Froholdt
RT James Hudson III Elijah Nkansah
DEFENSE
DE Myles Garrett Porter Gustin Curtis Weaver
DT Malik Jackson Jordan Elliott
DT Sheldon Day Tommy Togiai
DE Jadeveon Clowney Joe Jackson
WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Mack Wilson Tony Fields
MIKE Anthony Walker* Jacob Phillips Elijah Lee
SAM Sione Takitaki Malcolm Smith
CB Denzel Ward A.J. Green
CB Greedy Williams Herb Miller
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. M.J. Stewart Jovante Moffatt
FS Grant Delpit Richard LeCounte III
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Dustin Colquitt
K Chase McLaughlin
H Dustin Colquitt
LS Charley Hughlett
KR Demetric Felton
PR Demetric Felton

We will update this list as more COVID- or injury-related news comes along. At the moment, here are some notes for each position:

  • QB: Baker Mayfield is unlikely to play.
  • RB: The running back room caught COVID earlier this season, so hopefully Nick Chubb is good to go for Sunday. Kareem Hunt is sidelined with an ankle injury.
  • WR: Jarvis Landry is unlikely to play, but the team still has the rest of their depth except for JoJo Natson. There’s always a chance that Anthony Schwartz gets cleared from the concussion protocol too.
  • TE: Austin Hooper is unlikely to play. David Njoku is a toss up, but I’m hoping he can have two negative tests to suit up. Harrison Bryant is returning from injury.
  • OL: The team will be without Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin. They do have three backups with starting experience (Blake Hance, Michael Dunn, James Hudson III), but if anyone goes down on Sunday, you’re talking about a player with zero reps in the system playing. And obviously, the continuity factor is lessened severely even with Hance, Dunn, and Hudson.
  • DL: Fingers crossed that the defense can stay relatively strong. The depth at defensive end has been hit, but Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson can be called up to take on some of those reps.
  • LB: Like Njoku, we’re also penciling in a return for Anthony Walker, but that’s not a guarantee. Walker isn’t an essential piece, though, as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith, and Jacob Phillips are all playing well.
  • CB: Rookie Greg Newsome is still out with a concussion, so we’ll see if his status changes (seems unlikely). Troy Hill will also be out, leaving Cleveland’s depth thin behind Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams.
  • S: Addition by subtraction: Ronnie Harrison is expected to be back this week, but John Johnson tested positive and is reportedly unvaccinated. It looks like we’ll have Harrison and Grant Delpit starting.
  • P: This may seem like a slap in the face to Jamie Gillan, but I don’t mind Dustin Colquitt staying the punter.

