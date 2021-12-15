What does the Browns’ depth chart look like with all the COVID players out?

The news has not been good for the Cleveland Browns this week with respect to players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19. We’ve heard about all the players impacted, but it might be hard to keep track of what the Browns’ depth chart looks like of the players remaining. As of Wednesday afternoon, this is what the Browns’ depth chart could potentially look like for Sunday:
NOTE: I did take the liberty of putting TE David Njoku and LB Anthony Walker on the depth chart, even though they are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since they were on the list last week, the hope is that they won’t miss a second game.
|Cleveland Browns Depth Chart
|OFFENSE
|QB
|Case Keenum
|Nick Mullens
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|D'Ernest Johnson
|John Kelly
|FB
|Andy Janovich
|Johnny Stanton
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Ja'Marcus Bradley
|Alexander Hollins
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|Demetric Felton
|TE
|David Njoku*
|Harrison Bryant
|Miller Forristall
|LT
|Blake Hance
|Alex Taylor
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|C
|JC Tretter
|Nick Harris
|RG
|Michael Dunn
|Hjalte Froholdt
|RT
|James Hudson III
|Elijah Nkansah
|DEFENSE
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Porter Gustin
|Curtis Weaver
|DT
|Malik Jackson
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|Sheldon Day
|Tommy Togiai
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Joe Jackson
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Mack Wilson
|Tony Fields
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker*
|Jacob Phillips
|Elijah Lee
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Malcolm Smith
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|A.J. Green
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|Herb Miller
|SS
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|M.J. Stewart
|Jovante Moffatt
|FS
|Grant Delpit
|Richard LeCounte III
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|K
|Chase McLaughlin
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
|KR
|Demetric Felton
|PR
|Demetric Felton
We will update this list as more COVID- or injury-related news comes along. At the moment, here are some notes for each position:
- QB: Baker Mayfield is unlikely to play.
- RB: The running back room caught COVID earlier this season, so hopefully Nick Chubb is good to go for Sunday. Kareem Hunt is sidelined with an ankle injury.
- WR: Jarvis Landry is unlikely to play, but the team still has the rest of their depth except for JoJo Natson. There’s always a chance that Anthony Schwartz gets cleared from the concussion protocol too.
- TE: Austin Hooper is unlikely to play. David Njoku is a toss up, but I’m hoping he can have two negative tests to suit up. Harrison Bryant is returning from injury.
- OL: The team will be without Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin. They do have three backups with starting experience (Blake Hance, Michael Dunn, James Hudson III), but if anyone goes down on Sunday, you’re talking about a player with zero reps in the system playing. And obviously, the continuity factor is lessened severely even with Hance, Dunn, and Hudson.
- DL: Fingers crossed that the defense can stay relatively strong. The depth at defensive end has been hit, but Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson can be called up to take on some of those reps.
- LB: Like Njoku, we’re also penciling in a return for Anthony Walker, but that’s not a guarantee. Walker isn’t an essential piece, though, as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith, and Jacob Phillips are all playing well.
- CB: Rookie Greg Newsome is still out with a concussion, so we’ll see if his status changes (seems unlikely). Troy Hill will also be out, leaving Cleveland’s depth thin behind Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams.
- S: Addition by subtraction: Ronnie Harrison is expected to be back this week, but John Johnson tested positive and is reportedly unvaccinated. It looks like we’ll have Harrison and Grant Delpit starting.
- P: This may seem like a slap in the face to Jamie Gillan, but I don’t mind Dustin Colquitt staying the punter.
