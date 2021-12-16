The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 15 predictions vs. Raiders

Browns Backers Presidents just don’t want to cheer on their favorite team, they want and expect positive results. Like, going to the playoffs this year for starters. Perhaps, knocking the Ravens from their perch as the division leaders would be nice as well. These Presidents know football, and more importantly, know Cleveland Browns football.

The East Coast Browns Hounds has a nook inside Buffalo Wild Wings in South Jersey. Keep in mind this is right in the heart of Eagles, Giants and Jets country. Yet they stand tall and announce boldly that the Browns supporters are in town.

Each week, DBN invites five Browns Backers chapter Presidents to provide their insight with the outcome of Cleveland’s next opponent.

This week’s Presidents and their predictions:

Western New York Browns Backers

President: Amy McShane

Depew, New York

Favorite former player: Phil Dawson

Favorite current player: Myles Garrett

Viewing location: Tully’s Good Times

Best menu item: Chicken ‘n Cheese Tully’s Tenders and mozzarella sticks with Tully’s Honey Mustard and own marinara sauce with a Cookies & Cream Dream shake

Weekly prediction: “Although neither team is doing great this season, playing at home will give the Browns a slight edge over the Raiders, especially if most of their players are healthy by then. Of course the pandemic has hurt quite a bit. As for the Raiders, I like QB Derek Carr. I hope for his sake that Chucky’s resignation and the release of Ruggs and Arnette have cleared some of the trash from his team, giving him better opportunities as their QB. In any event, I’m glad this game has been flexed to 12/18 – I’ll have an entire day to recover before going back to work. Browns 16, Raiders 10”

WESTERN NEW YORK BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

East Coast Browns Hounds

President: Gene Parker

Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Favorite former player: Jim Brown

Favorite current player: JOK

Viewing location: Chickie’s and Pete’s

Best menu item: South Philly Cheesesteak with roasted red peppers and provolone cheese sauce served with an order of Famous Crabfries

Weekly prediction: “This is the down and dirty part of the season. It’s great that we had a late bi-week in that we got a chance to regroup and stage a strong finish for the regular season. This week’s game will be determined by our ability to play our game and minimize our turnovers and mistakes. Those are our Achilles breakers. With that said, if we play a disciplined game with the new starters we will easily handle the sporadic Raiders. If not we will make them look like superstars, when in all actuality the are average at best. Browns win 27-17.”

CHICKIE’S AND PETE’S EGG HARBOR LOCATION FACEBOOK PAGE

Seminole/East Orlando Browns Backers

President: Michael Hark

Sanford, FL

Favorite former player: Brian Sipe

Favorite current player: Baker Mayfield

Viewing location: Hooter’s

Best menu item: Texas BBQ smoked wings: traditional, bone-in wings marinated overnight, smoked over hickory chips to seal in that rich, smoky flavor.

Weekly prediction: “I’d like to see a more creative pattern in the offensive play calling coming into this final stretch which may happen now that Stefanski won’t be calling the plays because of COVID. I also disagree with taking the foot off the gas on offense in the second half when we go into half-time with a lead. I think the defense continues to dominate in this one, Baker has an epic showing, and our run game comes out to shine once again. Browns win this one 31-17.”

Vegas Connection Browns Backers

President: Loren Kiner

Henderson, Nevada

Favorite former player: Bob Golic

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Joe’s Place

Best menu item: Double cut bone-in pork chop topped with grilled onions and fontina cheese and natural au jus served with a side of Joe’s Salad with iceberg lettuce, rosemary ham, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg and Thousand Island dressing and finished with some fried ice cream for dessert

Weekly prediction: “This a hard game to predict especially with players and head coach that are now suddenly out. We never know what team will show up for the Browns or Raiders. At the time off this writing the playoffs are wide open. Someone has to take the ball and run with it. Injuries have always been a factor but nothing like the past two years. Browns 29, Raiders 20.”

Stark County Browns Backers

President: Janice Rea

Canton, Ohio

Favorite former player: Bernie Kosar

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Jerzee’s Bar and Grille

Best menu item: Chessy Pepperoni Rolls: Hand-rolled and stuffed with mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni. Baked to a golden brown then served with warm pizza sauce for dipping

Weekly prediction: “I think the two teams are pretty evenly matched before the pandemic hit. The game is in Cleveland that should give us a edge. On defense we need to stop Josh Jacobs and keep Derek Carr in check. On offense just stay consistent do what we do best. Browns 30, Raiders 23”

STARK COUNTY BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE