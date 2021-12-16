Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/16/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski and others have been added to growing COVID-19 list” (cleveland.com) - “The Browns added eight players to COVID-19 reserve lists on Tuesday for a total of more than a dozen since then.”
- “Browns notes: Mike Priefer, Alex Van Pelt leaning on playoff experience of filling in for Kevin Stefanski” (ABJ) - “If he serves as the acting head coach as he did in the same playoff game, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will do only one thing differently.”
- “Case Keenum, Browns keeping eyes forward amid storm of COVID positives” (92.3 The Fan) - “While the COVID cases pile up, the Browns are keeping their confidence just as high while the backups prepare for lead roles this week.”
- “NFL won’t bend for anything, including a pandemic or severely disadvantaged Browns roster” (BrownsZone) - “The networks kowtow to it. Advertisers wait in line to throw money at it. Cities hoping to host the NFL Draft genuflect toward it.”
- “Browns Claim DT Josiah Bronson off Waivers” (Browns Digest) - “A rookie out of the University of Washington that also spent time at Temple, Bronson is a hair under 6’3” and a hair over 300 pounds.”
- “Stephen A.: Browns’ outbreak shows that COVID-19 still needs to be taken seriously” (ESPN) - “Stephen A. Smith stresses the severity of COVID-19 after Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski tested positive for the virus.”
- “NFL COVID-19 tracker: Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. among more than 90 players on COVID list” (CBS) - “Here’s an updated look at each team’s current COVID-19 situation, specifically which players are on COVID reserve...”
