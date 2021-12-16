Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 15 TV Listings

The Week 15 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders will air on the NFL Network at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Announcers: Joe Davis & Kurt Warner

Ohio Coverage: In Northeast Ohio, the game will be simulcast on WOIO (Channel 19). Anyone else in Ohio will need the NFL Network to see the game.

National Coverage: This is a national game for anyone who has the NFL Network.

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game, but only if you have an NFL Network subscribtion.

