Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/17/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Source: Browns QB Keenum, 4 More Positive For COVID-19” (AP) - “Keenum was slotted to make his second start this season for Baker Mayfield, who tested positive Wednesday as the virus continues to wreak havoc with the Browns and several other NFL teams.”
- “Injury Report: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Greg Newsome II among 3 ruled out vs. Raiders” (Browns.com) - “The Browns won’t have RB Kareem Hunt and CB Greg Newsome II available for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.”
- “Myles Garrett: COVID testing, protocols this year ‘a recipe for disaster’ that contributed to outbreaks around NFL” (92.3 The Fan) - “Defensive end Myles Garrett feels the protocols, and testing cadence this season were inadequate and contributed to the outbreak.”
- “Baker Mayfield rips NFL, calls for Saturday’s game to be postponed amid Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 surge” (WKYC) - “Mayfield went on to further rip the NFL and call for Saturday’s matchup to be postponed.”
- “Njoku on COVID outbreak: ‘Every positive test is just an extra curveball that we have to hit’” (cleveland.com) - “Njoku provided a glimmer of good news for Cleveland on Thursday, as he was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list and returned to practice.”
- “The Browns’ Rocky Roads to the Playoffs” (WFNY) - “The AFC standings are rather crowded around the final wild-card spot. Five teams share a 7-6 record – the Chargers, Colts, Bills, Browns, Bengals, and Broncos.”
- “NFLPA pushes for postponements, ponders the possibility of shutting things down for a week” (PFT) - “The NFL has one overriding motivation when it comes to the pandemic. To play all games as scheduled.”
- “Myles Garrett Joins Madden’s 99 Club” (Browns Digest) - “Myles Garrett is enjoying a record-setting year and he is not close to done yet. Garrett has the most sacks in a Browns’ season ever and there is still four games to go at least.”
