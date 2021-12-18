Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/18/21)

- Browns game vs. Raiders postponed from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. amid COVID-19 outbreak (Browns Zone) - The NFL finally bent. After the number of Browns players on the COVID-19 reserve list reached 24 Friday, the league postponed the game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, a league source confirmed to The Chronicle-Telegram.
- NFL directed Browns to test only symptomatic players and those who wanted to be tested for COVID-19 Thursday morning, source says; NFLPA stepped in to enforce rules (cleveland.com) - The Browns’ bizarre COVID-19 testing situation on Thursday drew the ire of key players such as Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett, and as it turns out, the NFL directed the club to on Wednesday night to test only asymptomatic players and those who wanted to be tested Thursday morning, a league source told cleveland.com. But the NFLPA stepped in and saw to it that the Browns and other teams with double-digit positives such as the Washington Football Team enforce the rules of enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols, which includes daily testing for all players, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
- If Browns lose, blame them for missed opportunities that enhanced dire COVID-19 straits (Beacon Journal) - As positive tests continued in Cleveland, the NFL wisely came to the Browns’ rescue during its COVID-19 crisis. With the Las Vegas Raiders stalling their departure to the airport, the league pushed back Saturday’s scheduled game against the Browns to 5 p.m. Monday in FirstEnergy Stadium. But if the Browns lose, they will have no one to blame but themselves.
- Raiders owner Mark Davis wants Browns game moved to Las Vegas (Browns Wire) - Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is not happy about the decision to move the game back two days citing competitive disadvantages for Las Vegas. Davis even went as far as to suggest the game should be moved to the Raiders stadium in Nevada to make it fairer.
NFL:
- Inside Urban Meyer’s disastrous tenure as Jacksonville Jaguars coach (ESPN) - Two weeks to the day before Urban Meyer would be fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars — less than one year into his fraught, scandal-ridden tenure — he stands at a small black lectern deep in the bowels of TIAA Bank Field. He’s here to offer up the latest reckoning for his inaugural season as NFL head coach, an experiment that is rapidly spiraling.
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, after missing 3rd straight practice, questionable for game vs. Packers (Baltimore Sun) - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his third straight practice Friday, dimming hopes that he can recover from a sprained ankle in time for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
- NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge (NFL.com) - A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL and United States as a whole has resulted in the postponement of multiple Week 15 games. The league announced Friday that Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday, while Sunday’s meetings between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams have been moved to Tuesday.
- The best TV crews in the NFL – ranked! (The Guardian) - Tony Romo may have re-upped with CBS for a reported $17m annually, but Fox remains the class of NFL broadcasts in the US.
