Browns place OT James Hudson III on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed offensive tackle James Hudson III on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Hudson was in line to make his second consecutive start at right tackle in place of Jack Conklin when the Browns face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

We've activated DE Takkarist McKinley and placed T James Hudson III on reserve/COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ZTiB7o1yj1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 18, 2021

Hudson is the latest player to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the Browns have been hit hard this week.

If Hudson does not clear the league’s new COVID protocols in time for Monday’s game, the Browns may sign offensive tackle Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

Cleveland signed Taylor to the practice squad on Tuesday after putting offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the injured reserve list. The Browns originally signed Taylor in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State and added him to the practice squad on October 26 of last season. He appeared in one game during the regular season.

Taylor did not make Cleveland’s final roster out of training camp this season, and spent four weeks on the practice squad with the Chicago Bears before rejoining the Browns.

Another could be to have Blake Hance take the start at right tackle, but that would only happen if left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is cleared to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time to play on Monday.

The NFL decided on Saturday that both the Browns and the Raiders have until 2 p.m. on Monday to make any player moves.

The NFL informed the #Browns and #Raiders they have until 2 p.m. ET Monday to make transactions for their rescheduled game, per source.



So, still another 48 hours or so for Baker Mayfield and company to test out of revamped COVID protocols and play Monday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

There was some positive news coming out of Berea on Saturday, as the Browns activated defensive end Takkarist McKinley from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

McKinley was placed on the list on Tuesday, so hopefully the relatively short stay will not impact his on-field ability too much.

With this afternoon’s moves, Browns players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include:

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum

Running back Kareem Hunt

Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III and Drew Forbes

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and JoJo Natson

Tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Ifeadi Odenigb and Malik McDowell

Linebackers Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II

Cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green

Safeties John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit and Nate Meadors

Punter Jamie Gillan

Monday’s game against the Raiders is scheduled for 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on NFL Network and in Cleveland on WOIO Channel 19.