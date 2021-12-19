Browns activate G Wyatt Teller from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns activated right guard Wyatt Teller from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The move comes a day after the club activated defensive end Takkarist McKinley as the Browns continue to take baby steps toward becoming whole again in time for Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We have activated G Wyatt Teller, placed DE Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2021

Teller’s return gives the Browns their full starting interior of the offense line, although the tackle positions still remain a question with left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. being joined on the list Saturday by right tackle James Hudson III.

To that end, Cleveland unsurprisingly signed offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cleveland signed Taylor to the practice squad in mid-October after putting offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the injured reserve list. The Browns originally signed Taylor in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State and added him to the practice squad on October 26 of last season. He appeared in one game during the regular season.

Taylor did not make Cleveland’s final roster out of training camp this season, and spent four weeks on the practice squad with the Chicago Bears before rejoining the Browns.

Cleveland also signed safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad on Sunday. The 6-foot-2 and 2-5-pound Colbert was originally a seventh-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He has played in 37 career games, making 22 starts, and has 98 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Finally, the Browns officially placed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Clowney reportedly tested positive on Friday, so the move was an expected one.

With this morning’s moves, Browns players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include:

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum

Running back Kareem Hunt

Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III and Drew Forbes

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and JoJo Natson

Tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Ifeadi Odenigb and Malik McDowell

Linebackers Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II

Cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green

Safeties John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit and Nate Meadors

Punter Jamie Gillan

The Browns have until 2 p.m. on Monday to make their final roster adjustments for the game against the Raiders, which kicks off at 5 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.