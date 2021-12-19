Browns fans’ confidence up to 59% heading into Week 15

Browns fans have been voting on SB Nation NFL Reacts all season, and despite the whole COVID situation, fans were optimistic following the team’s big win over the Ravens last week. The last time we mentioned the rating was after their loss to the Ravens before the bye, when it sat at 40%.

The graph below shows fan confidence heading into Week 15 of the NFL season:

The Browns’ confidence meter among fans currently sits at 59%, an increase of 19 percentage points from the last time we reported it. If Cleveland can pull off a win this week against the Raiders, even despite the adversity of the COVID situation, it would put Cleveland in first place in the AFC North.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have seen their fan confidence sink to 17%. The team as lost five of six games, and fans are tired of the team finishing cold in games.

