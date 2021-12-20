Browns vs. Raiders 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play at home today against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Monday, December 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: NFLN - Joe Davis (play-by-play) & Kurt Warner (analyst).

NFLN - Joe Davis (play-by-play) & Kurt Warner (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines) Weather: 40 degrees (feels like 34 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 11 MPH winds from the South.

40 degrees (feels like 34 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 11 MPH winds from the South. Odds: Browns by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 41.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Raiders on NFL Network:

Uniform

The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and white pants against the Ravens.

Back at it with the tops & ⬜️ pants. pic.twitter.com/WdGils4GWm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2021

Connections

Browns DE Takkarist McKinley played for the Raiders during the 2020 season.

Browns LB Malcolm Smith played for the Raiders from 2015-2016.

Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan coached for the Raiders from 1998-2003, eventually serving as Head Coach from 2002-2003.

Browns assistant special teams coach Doug Colman played linebacker for the Raiders in 2000.

Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver was the Raiders Defensive Coordinator from 2012-2014.

Browns Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served as the Raiders defensive backs coach in 2014.

Raiders DE Carl Nassib played for the Browns from 2016-2017 and is a former third-round pick.

Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson started his NFL coaching career as a special teams assistant with the Browns in 2004.

History