Browns activate John Johnson III - but that is it

The Cleveland Browns activated safety John Johnson III from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, meaning he will be eligible to play against the Las Vegas Raiders later today.
But that is as far as it goes for the Browns getting back the rest of their players currently on the list, meaning that quarterback Nick Mullens will be getting the start at FirstEnergy Stadium.
We've activated S John Johnson III and elevated 7 players from the practice squad— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2021
Mullens will be backed up by quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who the Browns signed on Friday from the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Johnson joins right guard Wyatt Teller, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and defensive end Takk McKinley as players that were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the wake of the game being moved from Saturday to Monday.
That still leaves the Browns without numerous players at key positions for the game, including:
- Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum
- Running back Kareem Hunt
- Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III and Drew Forbes
- Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and JoJo Natson
- Tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis
- Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Malik McDowell
- Linebackers Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II
- Cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green
- Safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit and Nate Meadors
- Punter Jamie Gillan
To fill in those gaps, the Browns activated the following players from the practice squad on Monday:
- Cornerback Brian Allen
- Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt
- Defensive end Joe Jackson
- Running back John Kelly
- Cornerback Herb Miller
- Safety Jovante Moffatt
- Safety Tedric Thompson
The game kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be televised nationally on NFL Network and in the Cleveland area on WOIO Channel 19.
