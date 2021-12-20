Browns activate John Johnson III - but that is it

The Cleveland Browns activated safety John Johnson III from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, meaning he will be eligible to play against the Las Vegas Raiders later today.

But that is as far as it goes for the Browns getting back the rest of their players currently on the list, meaning that quarterback Nick Mullens will be getting the start at FirstEnergy Stadium.

We've activated S John Johnson III and elevated 7 players from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2021

Mullens will be backed up by quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who the Browns signed on Friday from the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson joins right guard Wyatt Teller, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and defensive end Takk McKinley as players that were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the wake of the game being moved from Saturday to Monday.

That still leaves the Browns without numerous players at key positions for the game, including:

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum

Running back Kareem Hunt

Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III and Drew Forbes

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and JoJo Natson

Tight ends Austin Hooper and Ross Travis

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Malik McDowell

Linebackers Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II

Cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green

Safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit and Nate Meadors

Punter Jamie Gillan

To fill in those gaps, the Browns activated the following players from the practice squad on Monday:

Cornerback Brian Allen

Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt

Defensive end Joe Jackson

Running back John Kelly

Cornerback Herb Miller

Safety Jovante Moffatt

Safety Tedric Thompson

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be televised nationally on NFL Network and in the Cleveland area on WOIO Channel 19.