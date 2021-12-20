Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Monday, December 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET
Television: NFLN - Joe Davis (play-by-play) & Kurt Warner (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Raiders vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
Loading comments...