Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|60
|87%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Sheldon Day
|52
|75%
|4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 0.5 sack.
|DL
|Malik Jackson
|38
|55%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|38
|55%
|2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
|DL
|Porter Gustin
|32
|46%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 FR.
|DL
|Takk McKinley
|29
|42%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Joe Jackson
|17
|25%
|1 tackles, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|11
|16%
|1 assist (1 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
Myles Garrett seemed to play much of the game with a groin injury. He finished with a couple of pressures in the second half, but it was just an average day for him.
- The interior defensive line was not the greatest with Malik McDowell missing. Defensive tackle was one of Andrew Berry’s patch jobs this offseason, and now it’s a position he’ll have to upgrade in 2022.
- The defensive end depth got thinner as the game went along when Takk McKinley ruptured his Achilles’. Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson were each part of the rotation.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|62
|90%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 FF.
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|42
|61%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|LB
|Malcolm Smith
|34
|49%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|14
|20%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
- With Anthony Walker returning, rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remained the team’s primary linebacker. JOK had a decent game, except for the second-to-last play in which I don’t know what he and Denzel Ward were doing.
- Per PFF, “ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Malcolm Smith allowed nine receptions combined for 106 yards and five first downs on the night.”
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|69
|100%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|69
|100%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
- Cleveland only had two cornerbacks play, although you could also say that Jovante Moffatt was basically used as the extra defensive back. Moffatt made a nice open field tackle on Derek Carr to hold the Raiders to a field goal in the first half.
Denzel Ward allowed a tightly-contested touchdown pass in the first half. But this is the play that still gives me nightmares:
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|M.J. Stewart
|69
|100%
|8 tackles, 3 assists (11 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FF.
|S
|John Johnson
|58
|84%
|5 assists (5 combined).
|S
|Jovante Moffatt
|54
|78%
|4 tackles, 2 asssts (6 combined).
|S
|Richard LeCounte
|11
|16%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
M.J. Stewart ended up playing the entire game. He was flagged in the first half for defensive pass interference, although that was a shoddy call. Per PFF, Stewart “allowed a team-high 73 yards in coverage.”
Richard LeCounte made his debut and logged a tackle. John Johnson missed 11 snaps, so I don’t know if he left temporarily and LeCounte subbed in for him.
