Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 15

The defense played well for most of the game, but couldn’t get that final stop.

By Chris Pokorny
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 60 87% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Sheldon Day 52 75% 4 tackles, 3 assists (7 combined). 0.5 sack.
DL Malik Jackson 38 55% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Jordan Elliott 38 55% 2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
DL Porter Gustin 32 46% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 FR.
DL Takk McKinley 29 42% No stats registered.
DL Joe Jackson 17 25% 1 tackles, 2 assists (3 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH.
DL Tommy Togiai 11 16% 1 assist (1 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH.
  • Myles Garrett seemed to play much of the game with a groin injury. He finished with a couple of pressures in the second half, but it was just an average day for him.
  • The interior defensive line was not the greatest with Malik McDowell missing. Defensive tackle was one of Andrew Berry’s patch jobs this offseason, and now it’s a position he’ll have to upgrade in 2022.
  • The defensive end depth got thinner as the game went along when Takk McKinley ruptured his Achilles’. Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson were each part of the rotation.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 62 90% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 0.5 sack, 1 QH, 1 FF.
LB Anthony Walker 42 61% 3 tackles (3 combined).
LB Malcolm Smith 34 49% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 14 20% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 1 TFL.
  • With Anthony Walker returning, rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remained the team’s primary linebacker. JOK had a decent game, except for the second-to-last play in which I don’t know what he and Denzel Ward were doing.
  • Per PFF, “ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Malcolm Smith allowed nine receptions combined for 106 yards and five first downs on the night.”

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 69 100% 3 tackles (3 combined).
CB Greedy Williams 69 100% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
  • Cleveland only had two cornerbacks play, although you could also say that Jovante Moffatt was basically used as the extra defensive back. Moffatt made a nice open field tackle on Derek Carr to hold the Raiders to a field goal in the first half.
  • Denzel Ward allowed a tightly-contested touchdown pass in the first half. But this is the play that still gives me nightmares:

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S M.J. Stewart 69 100% 8 tackles, 3 assists (11 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FF.
S John Johnson 58 84% 5 assists (5 combined).
S Jovante Moffatt 54 78% 4 tackles, 2 asssts (6 combined).
S Richard LeCounte 11 16% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • M.J. Stewart ended up playing the entire game. He was flagged in the first half for defensive pass interference, although that was a shoddy call. Per PFF, Stewart “allowed a team-high 73 yards in coverage.”
  • Richard LeCounte made his debut and logged a tackle. John Johnson missed 11 snaps, so I don’t know if he left temporarily and LeCounte subbed in for him.

