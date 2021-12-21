Browns open as 7.5-point underdogs against the Packers on Christmas Day

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 7.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers ahead of their Week 16 match-up on Christmas Day, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 45.

The Browns (7-7) are coming off of a deflating 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a loss that still stings as I wake up this morning. Cleveland was three yards away from securing (for the week) first place in the AFC North, but now with the loss, they have dropped all the way to 12th in the AFC. They can still make the postseason — our original projection for the final four games allowed room for one loss to either the Raiders or the Packers. However, that loss was penciled in to the Packers, who are the top-seeded team in the NFC.

The Packers (11-3) are coming off of a 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. “Any given Sunday” is what Browns fans will have to rely on, as it is a tall task to beat Aaron Rodgers and company. The expectation is that Cleveland will get the majority of their players back from the COVID-19 list, so we’ll see if that narrows the spread at all come Christmas Day.

Crazily enough, at this point, the Packers game is not a must-win for the Browns. A win would certainly help, but if the Chiefs do some dirty work for the Browns and Baltimore’s woes continue a bit, the Browns could possibly win the AFC North with a 9-8 record.

