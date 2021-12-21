Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/21/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Can’t Overcome COVID, Raiders In Heartbreaking Loss” (AP) - “After all they endured over the past week, the Browns were seconds away from an unlikely leap into first place in the AFC North. Instead, they’re at the bottom.”
- “Myles Garrett injures groin, says someone will have to ‘kill me’” (BrownsZone) - “With many of his teammates unable to play because of COVID-19, Myles Garrett gutted his way through a groin injury during the second half Monday night.”
- “Browns DE Takk McKinley reportedly feared to have suffered torn Achilles in loss to Raiders” (247Sports) - “McKinley was carted off during the third quarter of the contest with what appeared to be a lower body injury.”
- “Browns’ tumultuous week capped by heartbreaking loss: ‘That locker room right now is hurting’” (cleveland.com) - “Browns guard — well, left tackle on Monday night — Joel Bitonio, has seen some tough losses since joining the team in 2014.”
- “Browns only need to look in the mirror to see why they are in the situation they are in” (OBR) - “The new rule changes did not help the Browns either because the Browns players that were already on the reserve/COVID-19 list, still had to test negative.”
- “NFL Week 15 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 16, Cleveland Browns 14” (PFF) - “Nick Chubb totaled two 10-plus-yard runs and found the end zone once, but he needed to have a much better game for Cleveland to overcome the slew of injuries/COVID cases on offense.”
- “By the Numbers: Nick Chubb reaches multiple seasonal milestones in loss to Raiders” (Browns.com) - “The Browns offense, a unit that was missing eight players and five starters due to COVID-19, totaled 236 total yards.”
- “JIMMY’S TAKE: ‘Time is running out’ for Cleveland Browns following last-second loss to Las Vegas Raiders” (WKYC) - “In the wake of the COVID outbreak in Berea, the Browns’ defense came in here and held serve all night long until that offense could it going.”
