Browns have 5 players selected to the Pro Bowl

It was lost amid the disappointment of another close defeat, but the Cleveland Browns had five players selected on Monday to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

It is the most number of players the Browns have had selected to the NFL’s annual all-star game since the 2013 season, for those of you keeping score at home.

5️⃣ of our players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vwy1BbBQuE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2021

Selected were:

Left guard Joel Bitonio, who was the top vote-getter among all guards, according to clevelandbrowns.com. It is Bitonio’s fourth consecutive selection and his second consecutive selection as a starter. The last Cleveland guard to make four consecutive Pro Bowls as Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson, who was selected from 1966 to 1971.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, who was the top vote-getter among defensive ends in the AFC. It is Garrett’s third Pro Bowl selection and he joins Bitonio as a starter. Garrett is the first Cleveland defensive end to make three Pro Bowls since Bill Glass made four, with selections from 1963 to 1965 and again in 1968.

Running back Nick Chubb, who is making his third consecutive Pro Bowl appearance. Chubb is just the third Cleveland running back to make three consecutive Pro Bowls, joining Hall of Famers Jim Brown, who was selected from 1958 through 1966, and Leroy Kelly, who was selected from 1967 to 1972.

Right guard Wyatt Teller, who was selected for the first time. This marks the first time that the Browns have had two offensive linemen selected in the same year since left tackle Joe Thomas and center Alex Mack in 2013, and the first time a pair of guards have been selected since Gene Hickerson and John Wooten were honored in 1967, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, who was selected for the second time. Ward is the first Cleveland cornerback to earn two Pro Bowl selections since Joe Haden in 2014 and 2015.

The Browns also had four players selected as alternates: defensive endJadeveon Clowney, fullback Andy Janovich, center JC Tretter and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on February 6 at 3 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The complete rosters for the AFC and NFC will be revealed on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.