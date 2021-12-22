Browns move on from P Jamie Gillan

The Cleveland Browns waived punter Jamie Gillan on Wednesday.

Gillan, who has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since December 9, cleared the league-mandated COVID protocols and then was subsequently released.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the move.

A surprise: The #Browns are waiving punter Jamie Gillan, per source.



The Browns will now put their trust in veteran punter Dustin Colquitt for the remainder of the season. Colquitt, who was signed by the Browns after Gillan was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, has averaged 42.4 yards on 12 punts, with a net of 38.2, and landed four punts inside the 20 in his two games with Cleveland.

Those numbers, interestingly enough, are right on par with what Gillan had posted this season, as he was averaging 43.9 yards per punt, with a net of 39.5, before being sidelined with COVID.

Cleveland clearly felt more comfortable with Colquitt, despite the numbers, as the team clings to its playoff hopes with three games remaining in the season.

Gillan, nicknamed the Scottish Hammer, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out Arkansas-Pine Bluff and quickly became a fan favorite by averaging 46.2 yards per punt, with a net of 41.6 yards, and by not being afraid to lay on a hit on an opposing kick returner.

But his numbers declined in 2020, to 44 yards per punt with a net of 38.3, and continued to do so this season, which ultimately brought an end to his time with the Browns.