Browns place CB Greg Newsome II on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greg Newsome II on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

That likely means that Newsome will not be available for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

We have activated TE Austin Hooper and LB Jacob Phillips and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 22, 2021

Newsome, the club’s first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, has missed the past two games after suffering a concussion on the final play of the last practice before the Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It was not all bad news, however, as the Browns activated tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker Jacob Phillips and wide receiver/kick returner JoJo Natson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski was cleared as well.

Of course, that means there is still no news about quarterback Baker Mayfield or any of the other players currently on the list being cleared to return to practice this week.

With today’s transactions, players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include:

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum

Running back Kareem Hunt

Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson III and Drew Forbes

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Tight end Ross Travis

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Malik McDowell

Linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II

Cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green

Safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit and Nate Meadors

There is still time for all those players to be cleared for Saturday’s game, most notably Mayfield, Landry and Wills, who will hit the 10-day limit on Saturday and can be activated in time to face the Packers.