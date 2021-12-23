The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 16 predictions vs. Packers

The Browns could have been in first place in the AFC North Division, and yet now are last. But these Browns Backers Presidents realize that Cleveland still has a chance to make a post-season appearance.

The President of the Boise Chapter is also involved in a regular Browns podcast entitled "Here We Go Brownies Live!" Dustin Kuck along with Ali Hysong provide excellent coverage of your favorite NFL club.

The Ft. Lauderdale chapter in South Florida was founded in 2014 and has grown to be a cornerstone of football in the bottom half of the state. This chapter has weekly raffles with signed jerseys, footballs, helmets and other cool memorabilia. Proceeds go to either local charities or the Cleveland Browns Foundation. The indoor/outdoor mix that their viewing location “The Brass Tap” gives allows for the best true South Florida feeling with plenty of sunshine, palm trees and a great breeze.

Boise Browns Backers

President: Dustin Kuck

Boise, Idaho

Favorite former player: Clay Matthews

Favorite current player: Myles Garrett

Viewing location: Giggy D’s

Best menu item: Bacon Cheeseburger with hand cut fries

Weekly prediction: “This is a tough one with the COVID situation. The Packers are favored obviously. But the Browns have more to play for as Green Bay is already in the playoffs. Cleveland’s defense is playing well. I believe Baker Mayfield, if he is able to play, will come back and play mad. His best games are when he plays this way. Weather will be a factor, but both teams are cold weather teams. The Browns should come out right away and do a ground-and-pound with Nick Chubb and that Pro Bowl offensive line. If the offense can get out fast and put some points on the board I predict an upset on the road. Browns 27, Packers 24. It will be a Cleveland Christmas Miracle.”

Fostoria Browns Backers

President: Steve Leonard

Fostoria, Ohio

Favorite former player: Jim Brown

Favorite current player: Myles Garrett

Viewing location: VFW Post 421

Best menu item: Tamale Dinner/Walking Tacos

Weekly prediction: “We have too many dropped passes, missed field goals, play calling and predictable on third downs. Where is the play action pass and why are the other teams receivers SO WIDE OPEN? This week Baker Mayfield should sit down and take notes on Rodgers QB 101. Also, I wouldn’t have a problem having the third string QB play the rest of the season. Sorry, but still fired up about Raiders game. COVID or no COVID we found another way to lose. I like Baker, but he doesn’t look like a franchise QB to me. Packers 31, Browns 9.”

Ft. Lauderdale Browns Backers

President: Ray Vorell

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Favorite former player: Bernie Kosar

Favorite current player: Myles Garrett

Viewing location: The Brass Tap

Best menu item: Nashville Hot dry rub wings with a side of cheese curds: Lightly-breaded and fried with house-made buttermilk ranch coupled with a pint of Funky Buddha Floridian

Weekly prediction: “Browns are coming off a loss and for the starters that were out should be well-rested. While playing in Green Bay is usually tough, especially late in the year, this Browns team can win against anyone when they show up to play. I think the loss versus the Raiders is going to put some fire behind this teams and with their backs against the wall, we should see a great game. Browns 31, Packers 24.”

Raleigh Browns Backers

President: Michael Humkele

Cary, North Carolina

Favorite former player: Kevin Mack

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Sophie’s Grill and Bar

Best menu item: Stefanski’s Philly Cheesesteak off the special Browns menu: USDA Certified Angus beef thinly sliced with sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers served on a giant Amoroso roll with provolone cheese and Jalapeños for a spicy Philly.

Weekly prediction: “After a heart-wrenching loss to the Raiders due to too many starters and our HC out due to COVID, the Browns find a way to bounce back and steal a much needed win from the Packers and keep Cleveland fan’s playoff hopes alive! Our “D” will once again rise to the occasion keeping future HOF’er Aaron Rodgers with pedestrian results while the two-headed RB combo of Chubb and Hunt will lead a ferocious running attack that runs all over the Packers “D” for two scores. Also, Baker will find our 2022 #1 TE David Njoku for a score as well. 21-17 Browns for the Christmas Miracle.”

Union City Browns Backers

President: Scott Stahl

Union City, Ohio

Favorite former player: Jim Brown

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Woodcrest Lanes/The Smoking Pin BBQ Restaurant

Best menu item: BBQ pulled pork pizza and a side of Pepper Jack cheese balls

Weekly prediction: “I believe Myles Garrett will knock Aaron Rodgers out of the game. Nick Chubb will gain over 200-yards in this game. Browns 31, Packers 30.”

