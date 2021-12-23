Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/23/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns’ Garrett Slowed By Injury, Status For Packers Iffy” (AP) - “The Browns’ star defensive end, who has a career-high 15 sacks this season, is dealing with a groin injury and could miss Saturday’s game at Green Bay as Cleveland tries to boost its sagging playoff chances.”
- “Stefanski says too early to tell if groin injury will keep Myles Garrett from playing Saturday vs. Packers” (BrownsZone) - “Stefanski took a wait-and-see approach on whether All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will be able to play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.”
- “Cleveland Browns’ Greg Newsome on reserve/COVID-19 list; Austin Hooper, Kevin Stefanski clear protocols” (ESPN) - “The Cleveland Browns have lost yet another key player, as cornerback Greg Newsome was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.”
- “Browns have released punter Jamie Gillan” (OBR) - “Dustin Colquitt was signed after Gillan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will handle the punting and field goal holding duties for the team as he has for the past two games.”
- “Albert Breer: Browns likely to be in mix for Deshaun Watson if he’s available” (92.3 The Fan) - “On the topic of Watson, Breer thinks the Browns will be among the teams pursuing him, and sees a potential trade getting done sooner than later.”
- “Browns D-Line won’t ‘miss a beat’ with ongoing roster uncertainty” (Browns.com) - “After a week full of adversity and uncertainty regarding unfortunate COVID-19 news, the Browns D-Line room needed to rely on everyone to make it through Monday against the Raiders.”
- “Three Highs and Three Lows from the Browns’ last-second loss to the Raiders” (WFNY) - “The Cleveland Browns fell back to .500 on the season when they lost to Las Vegas Raiders in a crushing fashion Monday night.”
- “By the numbers: Evaluating the Cleveland Browns NFL playoff chances entering Week 16” (ABJ) - “But other losses around the AFC North have left the door open with the division tightly packed, which mirrors much of the conference as a whole.”
- “Greg Newsome notes ‘fake fans’ turned on Peoples-Jones” (BrownsWire) - “The game started off a struggle for Peoples-Jones. He had two balls knocked out of his hands from good plays by the opposing cornerback.”
