Browns place C JC Tretter on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed center JC Tretter on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The moves makes it highly unlikely that Tretter will be able to play on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, which would make it the first game that Tretter has missed since signing with the Browns in free agency in 2017 after three seasons in Green Bay.

Tretter broke the news himself on Twitter:

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19. I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) December 23, 2021

If Tretter is unable to go against the Packers, second-year center Nick Harris will likely get the start. Harris has played extensively in the preseason, but has yet to take a snap on offense this season. He also spent five weeks on injured reserve after injuring a hamstring in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Tretter out, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and right tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve, the Browns are currently down three starting offensive linemen for the game against the Packers.

Cleveland is getting two players back today, however, as they are activating offensive lineman James Hudson III and safety Grant Delpit from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to numerous media reports.

#Browns are activating safety Grant Delpit and OT James Hudson off the COVID list — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 23, 2021

They are still without several key players, however, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has yet to be activated since being placed on the list on December 15.

With today’s transactions, players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include:

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum

Running back Kareem Hunt

Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr. JC Tretter and Drew Forbes

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Tight end Ross Travis

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Malik McDowell

Linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II

Cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green

Safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Nate Meadors

The Browns play the Packers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.