Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield along with four other players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

The transaction comes in time for Mayfield to start on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

We have activated the following players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves:



- QB Baker Mayfield

- QB Case Keenum

- WR Jarvis Landry

- CB AJ Green

- DE Ifeadi Odengibo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2021

In addition to Mayfield, Cleveland activated cornerback A.J. Green, quarterback Case Keenum, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Cleveland did lose two more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, however, as defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and kicker Chase McLaughlin are out for Saturday. They also placed safety Tedric Thompson on the practice squad COVID-19 list, and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19.

With McLaughlin sidelined, the Browns will turn to Chris Naggar, an undrafted rookie who did not make the cut with the New York Jets this summer before landing on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Naggar kicked in college at Texas from 2016 to 2019 before transferring to SMU for the 2020 season. He did well enough that year with the Mustangs, earning AAC Special Teams Player of the Year honors after converting 17-of-21 field goals (81 percent) and 43-of-46 extra points (93.5 percent).

Finally, Cleveland activated eight players as COVID-19 replacements for Saturday’s game:

safety Adrian Colbert

offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt

defensive end Joe Jackson

cornerback Herb Miller

safety Jovante Moffatt

quarterback Nick Mullens

placekicker Chris Naggar

defensive end Curtis Weaver

With today’s transactions, players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include:

Running back Kareem Hunt

Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter and Drew Forbes

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and Malik McDowell

Linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II

Cornerback Troy Hill

Safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Nate Meadors

Kicker Chris McLaughlin

The game against the Packers kicks off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.