NFL Picks Week 16, and media picks for Browns vs. Packers

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 7.5 point underdogs against the Packers on Saturday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Packers 33, Browns 23

The Browns will get a bunch of guys back off the COVID list this week, but now they face a brutal road game against the Packers. Green Bay held on last week against the Ravens. That won’t be the case here. Look for Green Bay to roll against a Cleveland defense that might be without Myles Garrett.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Packers 27, Browns 17

The Packers can feel another No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and won’t be in a giving mood at Lambeau Field this Christmas. The Browns are hoping to unwrap another a late AFC playoff berth but their injuries and other issues have held them back too much to give them enough time to recover. Aaron Rodgers is back in a jolly spirit with all of his weapons and can feel better about his defense flexing at home, too.

NFL.com (Gregg Rosenthal) - Browns 24, Packers 23

I thought the Browns showed some fight over the last two weeks, despite the ending of Monday’s loss to the Raiders. Cleveland’s running game could be a difficult matchup for Green Bay’s weak run defense, and the Browns’ edge rushers could be problematic if the Packers tackles aren’t back. Availability for both these teams is crucial, but I’m assuming Baker Mayfield will be back and Myles Garrett will play. Whether they win or not, the Browns can absolutely keep this closer than 7.5 points. UPDATE: The Browns activated Baker Mayfield, as well as Case Keenum and Jarvis Landry, off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Below are our Week 16 NFL staff picks: