Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/25/21)

- 6 questions for Wyatt Teller, who wants to keep climbing after earning his 1st Pro Bowl nod (clevelandbrowns.com) - Wyatt Teller was in, then he was out, and then he was in again for Monday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Teller spent a few days on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was one of a couple of players to benefit from the game being delayed by two days. That was just enough time for Teller to be cleared, and he was able to get back on the field and wreak the same kind of pancake-blocking havoc he’s caused all throughout the 2021 season.
- Browns embattled kicker Chase McLaughlin tests positive for COVID-19 (cleveland.com) - Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s proclamation on Wednesday that “Chase is our kicker” didn’t age well. The Browns’ embattled kicker, Chase McLaughlin, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was placed on the reserve list. He’ll likely miss Saturday’s game in Green Bay, and the Browns promoted Chris Naggar from the practice squad to replace him.
- Bob Wylie: Plan ‘Z’ Joel Bitonio did A-OK as Browns left tackle, should be viewed as Hall of Fame-caliber guard (Beacon Journal) - Longtime offensive line coach and “Hard Knocks” sensation Bob Wylie has boarded the bandwagon ready to take Joel Bitonio to Canton after the Browns left guard’s playing days are done.
- Browns activate QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry from reserve/COVID-19 list (NFL.com) - Cleveland’s quarterbacking COVID-19 conundrum is over. The Browns activated Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. Receiver Jarvis Landry, cornerback A.J. Green and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo were also activated from the list.
NFL:
- Who wins the AFC North? It’s the NFL’s tightest race in 44 years (ESPN) - The AFC North might not be the best division in football, but it’s certainly the tightest. With three weeks left in the regular season, any team can win it or finish last. It’s the closest division race in 44 years at this point in the season, with one game separating the teams at the top (Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at 8-6) from the bottom (the Cleveland Browns at 7-7). The defending division champion Pittsburgh Steelers are a half-game back at 7-6-1.
- Ravens QB Tyler Huntley questionable vs. Bengals with illness; Lamar Jackson still sidelined at practice (Baltimore Sun) - The Ravens’ quarterback situation just got a little more complicated. Tyler Huntley (illness) and Lamar Jackson (ankle) both are considered questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice Friday. Jackson hasn’t practiced since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Huntley to again prepare this week as if he were starting in a potentially AFC North-deciding matchup.
- The Eagles’ running game has made them a potential playoff spoiler (The Ringer) - It’s not just Jalen Hurts—Philadelphia has a multifaceted rushing attack that has proved nearly impossible for defenses to stop.
- Najee Harris focused on rebounding from quietest game yet as a Steeler (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - Najee Harris has already developed a reputation for being a Grinch at Steelers headquarters this holiday season. Teammate and defensive captain Cam Heyward has bestowed that nickname on the first-round pick, and when he found out Harris didn’t have any decorations up at his apartment, Heyward took matters into his own hands.
