Browns vs. Packers 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play on the road today for a Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
- TV Channel: FOX - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
- Weather: 33 degrees (feels like 28 degrees) with a 1% chance of snow. 5 MPH winds from the North.
- Odds: Packers by 7.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 46.5
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the ORANGE areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Packers on FOX:
Uniform
- The Browns will be wearing their 1946 anniversary uniforms (white jerseys and white pants) for the third time this season against the Packers.
Connections
- Browns C JC Tretter played for the Packers from 2014-2016 and was drafted in the fourth round.
- Browns Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Packers running backs coach from 2012-2013 and the quarterbacks coach from 2014-2017.
- Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti served as a defensive assistant for the Browns from 1985-1986.
- Packers assistant defensive backs coach Ryan Downar served as a defensive assistant with the Browns from 2014-2015.
History
- The Browns have a 7-12 all-time record against the Packers.
- The last time these two teams met was on December 10, 2017, when the Packers defeated the Browns 27-21 in overtime in Cleveland. It was a quarterback duel between DeShone Kizer and Brett Hundley, as crazy as that may sound. Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman were still catching passes from the Browns back then. Cleveland led 21-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Packers rallied with two touchdowns, including the tying one with 0:17 to go. A 25-yard touchdown pass to WR Davante Adams sealed the deal in overtime.
