Browns vs. Packers 2021: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play on the road today for a Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TV Channel: FOX - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst).

FOX - Joe Buck (play-by-play) & Troy Aikman (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines) Weather: 33 degrees (feels like 28 degrees) with a 1% chance of snow. 5 MPH winds from the North.

33 degrees (feels like 28 degrees) with a 1% chance of snow. 5 MPH winds from the North. Odds: Packers by 7.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Packers by 7.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 46.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Packers on FOX:

Uniform

The Browns will be wearing their 1946 anniversary uniforms (white jerseys and white pants) for the third time this season against the Packers.

Playing on Christmas Day with some style! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Tgu9eeuxzY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2021

Connections

Browns C JC Tretter played for the Packers from 2014-2016 and was drafted in the fourth round.

played for the Packers from 2014-2016 and was drafted in the fourth round. Browns Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Packers running backs coach from 2012-2013 and the quarterbacks coach from 2014-2017.

served as the Packers running backs coach from 2012-2013 and the quarterbacks coach from 2014-2017. Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti served as a defensive assistant for the Browns from 1985-1986.

served as a defensive assistant for the Browns from 1985-1986. Packers assistant defensive backs coach Ryan Downar served as a defensive assistant with the Browns from 2014-2015.

History