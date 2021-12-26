Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/26/21)

- Baker Mayfield critics are neglecting Cleveland’s history (si.com) - The Browns’ quarterback has lifted one of the NFL’s most bungled franchises into consistency, a feat no QB has accomplished in the last two decades.
- Baker Mayfield’s Browns future marred by five fourth-quarter chances to win, five failures (Beacon Journal) - Five times this season Baker Mayfield has had a chance in the fourth quarter to win the game. Five times he has failed. When the front office sits down to decide whether Mayfield is the quarterback of the future, whether he’s worth a contract extension before, during, or after his fifth year runs out in 2022, 0-for-5 will loom large.
- The Cleveland Browns’ final drive and 5 things they should have done better (cleveland.com) - Let’s look at the final drive for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night that ended with Baker Mayfield’s fourth interception of the game, sealing a 24-22 loss to Green Bay.
- Baker Mayfield shoulders blame for INTs, aims to rebound in final 2 regular-season games (clevelandbrowns.com) - Mayfield’s four interceptions prevented the Browns from capitalizing on crucial scoring opportunities.
NFL:
- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce out vs. Steelers after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols (NFL.com) - With a division title in their sights, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their premier pass-catchers on Sunday afternoon. Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of K.C.’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and will not play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team officially ruled him out later Sunday, along with linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive lineman Lucas Niang.
- New York Giants plan to bring back Joe Judge, Daniel Jones for 2022 season, sources say (ESPN) - The New York Giants are planning to bring back head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones for the 2022 season, league sources tell ESPN. The Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season, even though New York already has been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses.
- Arizona Cardinals’ 2nd-half tailspin continues with Christmas loss to Colts (arizonasports.com) - Remember the old rule of bad things happening in threes? The Arizona Cardinals are hoping it isn’t just an urban legend at this rate.
