Browns place OT Alex Taylor on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed offensive tackle Alex Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The club announced the move on the team website.

While the Browns have activated several players off the list in the past few days, the addition of Taylor brings the number of Cleveland players on the list to 16.

Cleveland signed Taylor to the practice squad in mid-October after putting offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the injured reserve list. The Browns originally signed Taylor in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State and added him to the practice squad on October 26 of last season. He appeared in one game during the regular season.

Taylor did not make Cleveland’s final roster out of training camp this season, and spent four weeks on the practice squad with the Chicago Bears before rejoining the Browns.

He has been on the active roster a handful of times this season, most notably on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, but has yet to see any game action.

With today’s transactions, Cleveland players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list include:

Running back Kareem Hunt

Offensive linemen Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter, Alex Taylor and Drew Forbes

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Malik McDowell and Jordan Elliott

Linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields II

Cornerback Troy Hill and Greg Newsome II

Safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr., Nate Meadors and Tedric Thompson

Kicker Chris McLaughlin

With an extra day to prepare before they travel to Pittsburgh on January 3 to take on the Steelers on Monday Night Football, the Browns have a chance to get several of the players back for the game.

With the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon, and the Steelers well on their way to losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns still have a chance to claim the AFC North Division title.

They need to beat the Steelers next week, have the Bengals lose to the Chiefs and the Ravens lose to the Rams.

Do that, and the division comes down to the Browns hosting the Bengals in Week 17 for the title and a home game in the opening round of the playoffs.