Browns open as 3-point favorites against the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 3-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 17 match-up on Monday Night Football, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 41.

The Browns (7-8) are coming off of a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 24-22. Cleveland showed some life on offense for the first time in weeks, but four interceptions and a few uncalled penalties prevented them from upsetting Aaron Rodgers and company. Despite being under .500 with just two games to go, though, there is a chance that Cleveland could be facing a situation in which they can win the AFC North with victories over the Steelers and Bengals.

The Steelers (7-7-1) are coming off of a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They are back to being in a bit of a losing slump, although they do own victories over the Ravens and Titans in the past month. Cleveland lost to Pittsburgh at home earlier this year, so the fact that the Steelers are underdogs at Heinz Field is an indicator of the way their team has been trending. Cleveland will also be likely getting most of their roster back from the COVID-19 list, so they will be as close to full strength as one could hope for. An extra benefit is that Cleveland’s players have had some time to rest up, in a sense, to get ready for this big game.

The over/under on the game is quite low at 41, but the teams combined for just 25 points the last time they met. Which side would you take?

If the Chiefs beat the Bengals on Sunday and the Rams beat the Ravens, then Cleveland will be in the crazy scenario that they will control their own destiny: victories over the Steelers and Bengals would win them the AFC North.

