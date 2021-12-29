Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 16

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|68
|100%
|21-of-36 (58.3%) for 222 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT. 2 rushes, 11 yards.
- It was a very frustrating game to watch, but for different reasons this week. Instead of the Browns’ offense struggling, they were moving up-and-down the field to the point where it felt like a game in which they should’ve put 40+ points on the board. I liked the more aggressive playcalling the Browns had, but four interceptions obviously can’t happen from Baker Mayfield. We can legitimately argue that two of those plays should’ve been penalties on the defense, but there were also one or two other throws that the Packers’ defense dropped.
- Hopefully, Mayfield can solve some of his accuracy issues this week against the Steelers. I feel like the aggressive mentality is a step in the right direction for these final two games. Many fans questioned why the Browns stopped running the ball when they got to midfield with a minute to go and all three timeouts, but I think it’s the right decision to throw the ball there. I had very little trust in kicker Chris Naggar, so I like the thought of trying to attack with that 20- or 30-yard pass play, and then run the ball a bit to set him up for a shorter kick. The plays were there to be had, especially the incomplete pass to Njoku along the right sideline.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|41
|60%
|17 carries, 126 yards (7.4 YPC), 1 TD. 3 catches, 58 yards (4 targets).
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|26
|38%
|4 carries, 58 yards (14.5 YPC). 1 catch, 8 yards (2 targets).
|RB
|Andy Janovich
|6
|9%
|2 catches, 6 yards (2 targets).
Nick Chubb graded out to a 90.1 and was carving up the Packers’ defense on the ground and as a receiver. As I pointed out last week, Chubb’s instincts seem to kick in during the Raiders game last week, and it continued against Green Bay. It’s just a shame to see both of those efforts result in losses.
- The run blocking was working well, as D’Ernest Johnson also had 58 yards rushing on just 4 carries.
Andy Janovich caught two passes in one game — that was a bit of a Christmas miracle.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|59
|87%
|1 catch, 5 yards (6 targets).
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|54
|79%
|4 catches, 55 yards (7 targets).
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|44
|65%
|5 catches, 58 yards (6 targets).
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|11
|16%
|1 catch, 5 yards (1 target), 1 TD. 2 rushes, 24 yards.
|WR
|Demetric Felton
|4
|6%
|No stats registered.
- The connection between Baker Mayfield and Donovan Peoples-Jones didn’t work out on Saturday, but like we said earlier, two of those plays should have been penalties on the defense. He almost came down with a great diving catch later in the game.
Jarvis Landry was the target on two more of Mayfield’s interceptions. These are the same type of plays we’d once be almost blaming Odell Beckham Jr. for, and the chemistry between Mayfield and Landry has been a bit off too. This goes more on Mayfield, though — Landry is getting open on these plays.
Anthony Schwartz had two successful reverses. Even though those plays failed twice earlier this year, it’s about time that the team went back to them. It’s a play that should be a staple of this offense. He also caught his first touchdown pass.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|39
|57%
|0 catches (2 targets).
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|37
|54%
|3 catches, 26 yards (5 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|19
|28%
|1 catch, 1 yard (1 target), 1 TD.
Harrison Bryant is racking up the touchdown grabs, isn’t he?
Austin Hooper returned from COVID, but David Njoku out-snapped him.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|68
|100%
|
|OL
|Michael Dunn
|68
|100%
|
|OL
|Nick Harris
|68
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|68
|100%
|
|OL
|Blake Hance
|68
|100%
|
Joel Bitonio allowed two pressures, both of which led to sacks. Despite that, he still received a grade of 82.6 from PFF, the highest among the Browns’ offensive linemen.
Michael Dunn allowed 4 pressures, per PFF.
- I don’t have a PFF grade for him, but Nick Harris seemed to do an admirable job filling in at center, at least in the run blocking department.
