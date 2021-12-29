 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 16

The defense held strong in the second half.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: DEC 25 Browns at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 52 88% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Sheldon Day 52 88% 4 assists (4 combined).
DL Porter Gustin 39 66% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Malik Jackson 35 59% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Tommy Togiai 25 42% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Ifeadi Odenigbo 16 27% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Joe Jackson 11 19% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Josiah Bronson 7 12% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • It was a quiet day for Myles Garrett, who had two hurries on the quarterback, per PFF. I was surprised to see that he played 88% of the snaps.
  • Joe Jackson got significant penetration on one play to force a big loss on a run play.
  • Per PFF, Ifeadi Odenigbo led the Browns with three pressures.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 44 75% 3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined).
LB Anthony Walker 43 73% 6 tackles, 3 assists (9 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 21 36% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
LB Jacob Phillips 16 27% 2 tackles (2 combined).
LB Malcolm Smith 15 25% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • JOK was targeted four times in coverage, but only allowed 2 catches for 5 yards. He also did enough to defend an end zone pass and hold the Packers to a field goal.
  • Anthony Walker was second to JOK once again in snaps, but still played in 73% of them. Walker was the Browns’ second-highest graded player, receiving a grade of 87.0.
  • Jacob Phillips returned from the COVID list, having a similar percentage of snaps as a couple of weeks ago.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 59 100% 2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB Greedy Williams 59 100% 5 tackles (5 combined).
  • The Browns’ cornerbacks didn’t have a ton of success defending the Packers’ receivers, particularly in the first half as Davante Adams and Allen Lazard had their way with them.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S M.J. Stewart 57 97% 9 tackles, 1 assist (10 combined). 2 TFL.
S Grant Delpit 57 97% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
S Richard LeCounte 41 69% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • M.J. Stewart has had to step up with a lot of playing time these past two weeks. Per PFF, he allowed 10 catches on 11 targets, but that was only for 44 yards (although 2 of them were touchdowns). Still, PFF gave him a grade of 81.2, and he seemed to be making some solid tackles out there.
  • Richard LeCounte yielded a touchdown to Adams, as no one could really contain him in the first half. LeCounte got the third-safety playing time this week over Jovante Moffatt.

