Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 16

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|52
|88%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Sheldon Day
|52
|88%
|4 assists (4 combined).
|DL
|Porter Gustin
|39
|66%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Malik Jackson
|35
|59%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|25
|42%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|16
|27%
|1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Joe Jackson
|11
|19%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Josiah Bronson
|7
|12%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
- It was a quiet day for Myles Garrett, who had two hurries on the quarterback, per PFF. I was surprised to see that he played 88% of the snaps.
-
Joe Jackson got significant penetration on one play to force a big loss on a run play.
- Per PFF, Ifeadi Odenigbo led the Browns with three pressures.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|44
|75%
|3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined).
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|43
|73%
|6 tackles, 3 assists (9 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|21
|36%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|16
|27%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|LB
|Malcolm Smith
|15
|25%
|1 assist (1 combined).
- JOK was targeted four times in coverage, but only allowed 2 catches for 5 yards. He also did enough to defend an end zone pass and hold the Packers to a field goal.
-
Anthony Walker was second to JOK once again in snaps, but still played in 73% of them. Walker was the Browns’ second-highest graded player, receiving a grade of 87.0.
-
Jacob Phillips returned from the COVID list, having a similar percentage of snaps as a couple of weeks ago.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|59
|100%
|2 tackles, 2 assists (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|59
|100%
|5 tackles (5 combined).
- The Browns’ cornerbacks didn’t have a ton of success defending the Packers’ receivers, particularly in the first half as Davante Adams and Allen Lazard had their way with them.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|M.J. Stewart
|57
|97%
|9 tackles, 1 assist (10 combined). 2 TFL.
|S
|Grant Delpit
|57
|97%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
|S
|Richard LeCounte
|41
|69%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
M.J. Stewart has had to step up with a lot of playing time these past two weeks. Per PFF, he allowed 10 catches on 11 targets, but that was only for 44 yards (although 2 of them were touchdowns). Still, PFF gave him a grade of 81.2, and he seemed to be making some solid tackles out there.
-
Richard LeCounte yielded a touchdown to Adams, as no one could really contain him in the first half. LeCounte got the third-safety playing time this week over Jovante Moffatt.
Loading comments...