Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 17 TV Listings

How can you watch the Browns vs. Steelers game on television this week?

By Chris Pokorny
The Week 17 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers will air on ESPN at 8:15 PM ET on Monday Night Football.

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese

Ohio Coverage: Anyone with ESPN will get to see the game nationally. In Northeast Ohio, the game will air on WKYC (Channel 3).

National Coverage: The game will air nationally on ESPN, but it will not be on ABC.

WEEK 17 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)
  • Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens (FOX)
  • Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
  • Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (NBC)
  • Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns games.

