Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/3/21)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Mayfield, Browns Can Make Up For Lost Season In Home Stretch” (AP) - “Baker Mayfield’s chance to change the narrative — about him, about the Browns and about his future — is staring him in the face.”
- “Andrew Berry has a tough offseason decision on Baker Mayfield, who must prove he can beat winning teams” (cleveland.com) - “It includes the 16-10 loss to the Ravens, in which the defense picked off Lamar Jackson four times.”
- “Andrew Berry expects to see Baker Mayfield play his best football in final 5 games, but if not, then what?” (OBR) - “He was asked in several different ways as to whether the Browns look at Mayfield as the long-term answer at quarterback.”
- “Callie Brownson thankful for ‘incredible opportunity’ to coach USA Football” (cleveland.com) - “Brownson has been a trailblazer for women in football throughout her entire career.”
- “Andrew Berry and his team have been underachievers” (BrownsZone) - “Four days ago in Baltimore, Berry’s team did the impossible. They intercepted four Lamar Jackson passes, but STILL lost.”
- “Browns defense surprisingly average this season on each opponent’s offensive series” (BrownsWire) - “The Cleveland Browns have been the model of inconsistency this season in so many ways.”
