NFL Picks Week 13, and quick notes on who the Browns need to win

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are more likely to not makes the playoffs, as we covered in a post earlier this week. As we get ready to make our Week 13 picks, though, let’s quickly highlight which games would possibly do the Browns a favor as far as their playoff odds go:

Chargers (6-5) vs. Bengals (7-4): This is a tough one, because we don’t want either team to win. However, I’m going to say that we want the Bengals to win here because it knocks the Chargers down (a team that holds a tiebreaker against Cleveland). Also, since the Browns beat the Bengals, the chance for a season sweep and tiebreaker against the Bengals still exists.

This is a tough one, because we don’t want either team to win. However, I’m going to say that we want the Bengals to win here because it knocks the Chargers down (a team that holds a tiebreaker against Cleveland). Also, since the Browns beat the Bengals, the chance for a season sweep and tiebreaker against the Bengals still exists. Colts (6-6) vs. Texans (2-7): While it’s unlikely, it’d be better for the Texans to send the Colts below .500. Maybe Carson Wentz still has a dud left in him?

While it’s unlikely, it’d be better for the Texans to send the Colts below .500. Maybe Carson Wentz still has a dud left in him? Ravens (8-3) vs. Steelers (5-5-1): This is a tough one, because it’s tempting to want Baltimore to lose this week, then lose against the Browns after our bye, and then lose against the Packers. That sets up the possibility of these two teams being tied in a few weeks. And ultimately, I’m not threatened by Pittsburgh’s long-term odds, even though they beat the Browns. I’d go for Pittsburgh to win here.

This is a tough one, because it’s tempting to want Baltimore to lose this week, then lose against the Browns after our bye, and then lose against the Packers. That sets up the possibility of these two teams being tied in a few weeks. And ultimately, I’m not threatened by Pittsburgh’s long-term odds, even though they beat the Browns. I’d go for Pittsburgh to win here. Broncos (6-5) vs. Chiefs (7-4): We should root for the Broncos to win, since Cleveland owns a tiebreaker over them. Even if Kansas City ultimately finishes atop the division, it opens the door for Denver to cancel out Los Angeles’ tiebreaker win over Cleveland.

We should root for the Broncos to win, since Cleveland owns a tiebreaker over them. Even if Kansas City ultimately finishes atop the division, it opens the door for Denver to cancel out Los Angeles’ tiebreaker win over Cleveland. Patriots (8-4) vs. Bills (7-4): It’s hard to imagine Buffalo missing the playoffs, but the fact is that New England already owns a tiebreaker over Cleveland, so we might as well root for them to take out the wildcard contenders for us.

Below are our Week 13 NFL staff picks:

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.