The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 17 predictions vs. Steelers

Browns Backers Presidents just don’t simply look good and do all the work to organize their chapters. They know football, and more importantly, know Cleveland Browns football. And right now, they want Cleveland to finish strong by winning their final two games and then hope the other games needed will fall into place.

The Heart of Virginia chapter is located in a small college town. One tradition they have is feeding the hungry during the holidays. They deliver meals or serve in food lines wherever they are needed.

The Crystal Coast chapter in North Carolina is a fairly new club, founded just three years ago. Hurricane Florence ruined their first year in September of 2018. The end result was the the destruction of their meeting location. Then last season, the proprietor of their location passed away just weeks shy of his 32nd birthday. Thankfully his Mother and best friend allowed this chapter to continue on and has grown from five loyal Browns’ fans to watch games to now averaging 45-60.

Each week, DBN invites five Browns Backers chapter Presidents to provide their insight with the outcome of Cleveland’s next opponent.

Click the below link to find your local chapter:

LINK: BROWNS BACKERS WORLDWIDE CHAPTER LOOKUP

This week’s Presidents and their predictions:

Crystal Coast Browns Backers

President: Clark Patton

Morehead City, North Carolina

Favorite former player: Clay Matthews

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Tight Lines Pub and Brewing Company

Best menu item: Nashville Hot chicken sandwich with pickles on a brioche bun with a side of beer battered onion rings washed down with a Pretty Little Skif draft • 4.8% ABV • 20 IBU Wheat, tart with wonderful notes of blueberry and mango round out this delicious hefeweizen

Weekly prediction: “The Steelers are more out of sync then the Browns, due to the Browns having more talent. From the embarrassing loss Week 8, having just scored 10 measly points, Coach Kevin will finally let the offense play loose. Nick Chubb will get close to 150 yards, Baker will throw for over 200 yards, with two touchdowns. Defense will score a touchdown as the Steelers cannot block the Browns defensive line. Cleveland 31, Pittsburgh 24.”

Heart of Virginia Browns Backers

President: Ed Miller

Farmville, Virginia

Favorite former player: Brian Sipe

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: The Fishin’ Pig

Best menu item: Smoked chicken wings: slow smoked, deep fried then broiled to caramelize, served with a side of sautéed broccoli, Cindy’s Mac-n-cheese and Jalapeno cornbread

Weekly prediction: “The Browns are still alive, but barely! If they win these last two divisional games they win the division! Browns 28-17.”

Huntington Browns Backers

President: Josh Carey

Huntington, West Virginia

Favorite former player: Josh Cribbs

Favorite current player: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Viewing location: Bar None Sports Tavern and Grill

Best menu item: Popcorn shrimp washed down with a White Claw

Weekly prediction: “The stakes couldn’t be any higher for the Kevin Stefanski led Cleveland Browns. Their Week 17 matchup comes against a division rival on the road. The Steelers just got manhandled by the Chiefs on the road and return home in what will be Ben Roethlisberger’s last hooray at Heinz Field with playoff hopes on the line.

The moneyline favors the Browns and so do I. Brown’s quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off the worst performance of his professional career and I fully expect him to bounce back after a full week of practice. Not to mention, the Steelers gave up 677 rushing yards in the month of December. Also, Steelers star defensive end T.J. Watt isn’t 100-percent, which should help provide some relief to the Browns rotating offensive line in order to open running lanes for Nick Chubb.

The Steelers have weapons in Harris, Johnson, and Claypool so Denzel Ward and company will have to play their best game of the season. Speaking of star defensive ends, Myles Garrett isn’t 100-percent and that will provide some relief for Roethlisberger to get the ball out of his hands in his home finale.

Score prediction: The Browns rely on running backs Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson to carry the load offensively while the defense continues to play top notch football en route to a 24-20 victory.”

Amherst Ohio Browns Backers

President: Ross Maenza

Amherst, Ohio

Favorite former player: Wyatt Teller

Favorite current player: Clay Matthews

Viewing location: Ziggy’s Pub and Restaurant

Best menu item: Philly cheese steak pizza: shaved ribeye, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, and generous amounts of provolone and American cheese finished off with a skillet brownie a la mode hot out of the oven once ordered topped with vanilla ice cream

Weekly prediction: “The Browns will step-up this game as they did last year with the playoffs on the line. We are nearly full-strength and have most of our offensive weapons back. The defense has been strong in recent games, and I predict this to continue. Browns 24, Steelers 20.”

Browns Backers of Coconut Creek

President: Gary Richmond

Coconut Creek, Florida

Favorite former player: Jerry Sherk

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Bru’s Room Sports Grill

Best menu item: Large wing combo: 8 wings, choice of sauce, seasoned fries, celery and signature Bleu Cheese with an additional side of roasted red pepper soup with roasted red peppers, gouda cheese, tomato, parmesan served in a tasty broth

Weekly prediction: “Always tough to play in Pittsburgh and it’s a nationally televised game. That being said, this is a MUST win. Hopefully Baker will have his game of the year and the defense continues to play well. Let’s do this!!! Browns 27-17.”

