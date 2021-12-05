Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/5/21)

- Wyatt Teller is why we love football (golongtd.com) - He drinks whiskey, shoots guns and mauls linebackers. Here’s how the “Pancake King of the Midwest” became the face of this glorious return to old-school football.
- What the season’s final 5 games mean for Browns most important people (cleveland.com) - The Browns get to take a step back and take a much-needed deep breath this weekend, finally getting their bye week. When they come out of the bye week, it’s desperation time.
- Browns draft positioning impacted by six other Week 13 games (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns are in a unique position during their late-season bye week. They are currently just a half-game back of the seventh seed in the AFC but are also just one game ahead of teams tied for the eighth-worst record in the NFL.
- Pandemic life offered Zach and Julie Ertz a glimpse of their marriage after pro sports (ESPN) - For the majority of their 4½-year marriage, Zach and Julie Ertz didn’t know what it was like to be a “normal married couple.” Their respective careers — Zach a tight end with the Arizona Cardinals and Julie a defender for the U.S. women’s national team and most recently the Chicago Red Stars — often kept them apart. But in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world and America went into quarantine, the Ertzes found themselves together all day, every day for the first time since they met while both attended Bay Area universities.
- Ben Roethlisberger reportedly told former teammates this is his last year as Steelers quarterback (Yahoo Sports) - Ben Roethlisberger’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers might be coming to an end. Roethlisberger reportedly told former teammates — and some members of the Steelers’ organization — this will be his last year as the team’s quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- Falcons great Claude Humphrey dies (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - Atlanta Falcons great Claude Humphrey, 77, who was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, died Friday. Humphrey played 13 seasons of professional football with the Falcons (1968-78, including the 1975 season that he missed with a knee injury) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1979-81).
- Pats’ scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding (Buffalo News) - New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is on pace to set the NFL rookie record for completion percentage. Yet it’s worth noting how smart New England is in bringing along rookies.
