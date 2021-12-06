Browns open as 1.5-point favorites against the Ravens in re-match

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 1.5-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 14 match-up, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 42.5.

The Browns (6-6) are coming off of a bye week in which, funny enough, they gained more ground in the AFC North than they have in weeks. The Bengals and Ravens both lost, and with match-ups against both teams in the final five games, the opportunity is there for Cleveland to pounce. However, the Browns will still need to find a way to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ defense. Despite four interceptions against Jackson in Week 12, the Browns still fell short in a 16-10 loss.

The Ravens (8-4) are coming off of another nail-biter in the form of a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens were in position to tie the game to end the fourth quarter, but went for the win instead with a two-point try. They didn’t convert, and it represented one the first time this season that Baltimore didn’t have the late-game magic go their way. Maybe that’s what was needed to turn their fortune upside down. On top of that, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was a huge piece of them being able to play Cleveland so tight in coverage, appears to have suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Kevin Stefanski got the Browns to be 4-0 after their bye week last year, and with the Ravens’ setback with Humphrey and some time to gameplan, these odds might as well be a pick’em. I like the Browns, and it would put them right back in the division race with four more games to go — and a chance to take first place the following week.

