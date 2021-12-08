Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 14 TV Listings

The Week 14 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan & Trent Green

Ohio Coverage: Nearly all of Ohio will get to see the game. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: The Raiders vs. Chiefs game gets more of the national audience for this timeslot, so it is mostly the neighboring cluster of states in between Baltimore and Cleveland who will get the game.

Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

The BLUE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

WEEK 14 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns games.