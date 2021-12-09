The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 14 predictions vs. Ravens

This year just hasn’t gone as expected. The team must win out to even sniff the post-season. But these Browns Backers Presidents seem to think the Browns are capable of running the table, or win most of their remaining games.

Each week, DBN invites five Browns Backers chapter Presidents to provide their insight with the outcome of Cleveland’s next opponent.

Click the link below to find your local chapter:

This week’s Presidents and their predictions:

Tuscarawas County Browns Backers

President: Ed Korns

Dover, Ohio

Favorite former player: Clay Mathews

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Shenanigans

Best menu item: Kraut Dog with a side of Mac n Cheese bites washed down by Mountain Dew

Weekly prediction: “After watching the Steelers contain Lamar and injuries sustained on defense Browns should be able to use weapons. Browns 20, Ravens 17”

South of the James Browns Backers

President: David Hopp

Richmond, Virginia

Favorite former player: Ozzie Newsome

Favorite current player: Wyatt Teller

Viewing location: O’Toole’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

Best menu item: 1/2 pound spiced shrimp appetizer topped with Old Bay, served with hush puppies, cocktail sauce and drawn butter with a Smithwicks Irish Red Ale brewed in Dublin, Ireland

Weekly prediction: “It shouldn’t have gotten to this, but it is what it is… the BROWNS can still make the playoffs but all these games are important and this 2021 v2.0 game against the Ravens is a MUST game in keeping their playoff hopes alive.

ALL sides off the team have to show up: offense, defense and Special Teams and play a WHOLE 60 MINUTES. This is a winnable game if they keep focused, execute and don’t shoot themselves in their foot (and that includes coaches AND game plan). Cleveland 24, Baltimore 23”

Charleston Browns Backers

President: Shannon Bistline

North Charleston, South Carolina

Favorite former player: Josh Cribbs

Favorite current player: Myles Garrett

Viewing location: Neighborhood Tap House

Best menu item: Armadillos Eggs and Poppers: 3 jalapeno poppers & 3 sautéed fresh jalapenos stuffed with cheddar, cream cheese and jalapeno American; wrapped in breakfast sausage and smoked in cherry/hickory hardwoods. Served with Creole mustard and Hungarian paprika aioli.

Weekly prediction: “Cleveland is an average team right now with a few amazing players. There are some things they need to fix before we will will the AFC. Baltimore 24 to 18”

Wales Browns Backers

President: Josh Corbett

Cardiff, Wales

Favorite former player: Jim Brown

Favorite current player: J. C. Tretter

Viewing location: Brewdog Cardiff

Best menu item: Tandoori Lamb burger: 7 oz. spiced lamb patty, onion bhajis, mango chutney & mint yoghurt paired with an Albino Sour Assassin 8.5% ABV

Weekly prediction: “Browns win 10-0.”

Falls Dawgs

President: Ilana Friedman

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Favorite former player: Bernie Kosar

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Panini’s Bar and Grill

Best menu item: Capicola and corned beef Panini made with fresh baked Italian bread & overstuffed with hand-cut fries, signature slaw, tomato & melted provolone kicked up with an over-easy egg

Weekly prediction: “My hope is that with some rest and practice, Baker and this team as a whole, can get back on track to pull out a win against the Ravens in Week 14 . My score prediction is Browns win with a final score of 21- 20.”

